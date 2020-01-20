TRIESTE: Valley of Monuments, the new feature film by acclaimed Bosnian writer/director Srdan Vuletic, will be showcased in the Co-production Forum of the 10th edition of When East Meets West (19-21 January 2020), the industry section of the Trieste Film Festival. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.
Valley of Monuments / Dolina spomenika tells the story of Hana, a sweet sixteen, who is in love with Mario, a schoolmate and half of popular Youtube duo Luka&Mario. Hana observes a shoot in which Luka accidentally hurts Mario. She helps Mario with the wound and gets invited to go with them to shoot a solar eclipse the next day. But in the morning Hana's father dies. The father, a former pilot, had had a chance to enter the NASA programme and when he fell ill, he desired to be buried in an astronaut suit.
“When I first read the script, my initial thought was - finally. Finally to be able to read some ex-Yugoslav stuff that is in the spirit of our time, something that can be described without the adjectives usually related to a regional cinematography - war, post war, transitional. Valley of Monuments is a simple girl's coming-of-age story that talks about something far bigger, far more important - about that invisible yet omnipresent feel: nothing will be as before, the rules of the game have changed, the whole game has changed. (…) First and foremost, I want this film to be entertaining. I don't want to make another glum East European film”, says the director in a statement.
The film is produced by Montenegrin Artikulacija Film in coproduction with Montenegrin ABA Film, Bosnian Refresh Production and Serbian Biberche Production. The producers are: Ivan Djurovic, Marija Vlahovic, Srdan Vuletic and Nikolina Vucetic Zecevic.
The budget is 703,000 EUR, of which 110,000 EUR is already secured. “At this point the project has received a development grant of 15,000 EUR from the Film Centre of Montenegro”, Ivan Djurovic, CEO at Artikulacija Film told FNE.
The shooting is planned for June 2021 and the premiere is planned for 2022.
The producers are looking for coproducers, financing, sales agents and festivals.
Production Information:
Producers:
Artikulacija Film (Montenegro)

Coproducers:
ABA Film (Montenegro)
Refresh Production (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Biberche Production (Serbia)
Credits:
Director: Srdan Vuletic