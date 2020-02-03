SARAJEVO: Admissions and box office in Bosnia and Herzegovinia increased for the third year in a row with a 10.26% growth in admissions and 12.7% increase in gross in 2019, but the low market share of national films dropped even lower.
Admissions rose to 1,293,760 in 2019, compared to 1,167,786 in 2018. Admissions per capita increased from 0.33 in 2018 to 0.37 in 2019, but the number is still well below the European average.
With 219,976 EUR / 430,236 BAM, Todd Phillips’ Joker was the highest grossing film both in 2019 and in the previous 10 years (older data is not reliable as it was not collected as meticulously as needed), scoring 6.3% of the whole 3,496,957 EUR / 6,839,454 BAM gross in 2019.
From among 220 films premiering in 2019, only five were Bosnian and Herzegovinian, while the market share of American films grew from 76.34% in 2018 to 83.59% in 2019. At the same time, the very low market share of national films dropped even lower from 0.46% in 2018 to 0.18% in 2019.
The highest grossing national film with majority Bosnian and Herzegovinian involvement was Ines Tanović’s Son / Sin, produced by Dokument in coproduction with Croatia’s Spiritus Movens, Romania’s Luna Film, Slovenia’s Moono Film and Montenegro’s Cut Up, with 434 admissions and 917 EUR / 1794 BAM gross.