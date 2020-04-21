Docu Talents from the East @Sarajevo FF

SARAJEVO: The 16th edition of Docu Talents from the East is accepting submissions for its open call through 30 April 2020.

Ten projects will be selected and presented as part of the CineLink Industry Days at the Sarajevo Film Festival on 15 August 2020. Mid-length and feature-length documentary projects in the post-production stage with expected premiere between September 2020 and August 2021 are eligible to apply. The projects are selected by representatives of the Ji.hlava IDFF.

The most promising projects will receive the Docu Talent Award in cooperation with Current Time TV. The award is accompanied by a financial prize in the amount of 5,000 USD.