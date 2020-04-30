Talents Sarajevo Calls for Submissions

SARAJEVO: Talents Sarajevo, a programme for young film professionals from Southeast Europe and the South Caucasus, is accepting applications through 17 May 2020.

The programme is held within the framework of the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival and was founded in collaboration with the Berlin International Film Festival and Berlinale Talents. The programme provides an opportunity for young filmmakers to meet each other and exchange experiences with leading film directors, producers, actors, writers, directors of photography, editors and film critics from the countries of South Eastern Europe and South Caucasus.

The Sarajevo Film Festival is scheduled to take place 14 – 21 August, “despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 virus pandemic,” according to a statement about Talents Sarajevo, which will organise its programme under the 2020 festival theme "New Beginnings.”