FESTIVALS: CineLink Co-production Market Announces First Part of 2020 Lineup

Every year, projects selected through the first call attend the preparatory workshops in Sarajevo. This year, because of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshops have been organised online.
A second call for feature film projects by established authors has been announced and will stay open until 3 June.
Selected feature film projects
Blue Banks (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun
Produced by Atelier de Film
Capturing Sami (Romania)
Directed by Adi Voicu
Produced by Axel Film
Flame (Hungary)
Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
Produced by Proton Cinema
The Gospel According to Kimon (Greece)
Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria
Produced by PLAYS2PLACE
Melting of the Ruler (Montenegro)
Directed by Ivan Salatić
Produced by Meander Film
Spite (Serbia)
Directed by Andrijana Stojković
Produced by BaBoon Production
Nothing to See Here (Hungary)
Directed by Borbála Nagy
Produced by ELF Pictures
Walls (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Mehić
Produced by Relative Pictures
Selected TV drama series
The Abyss (Croatia)
Created by Marjan Alčevski
Produced by Nukleus Film
Black Delta (Romania)
Created by Dragos Bucur and Sofia Bucur
Produced by Actoriedefilm.ro & Digital Cube
Block 27 (Serbia)
Created by Ivan Knežević
Produced by Firefly Productions
The Dissection (Turkey)
Created by Seyfettin Tokmak, Selman Bayer
Produced by ZKF
Matter (Slovenia)
Created by Blaž Završnik, Dario Nožić Serini, Katarina Rešek
Produced by Iridium Film