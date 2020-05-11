11-05-2020

FESTIVALS: CineLink Co-production Market Announces First Part of 2020 Lineup

Project Block27 by Ivan Knežević Project Block27 by Ivan Knežević photo: Firefly Productions

SARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival’s (14 – 21 August 2020) coproduction market CineLink has selected eight feature film projects by first and second time directors and five projects of TV series.

Every year, projects selected through the first call attend the preparatory workshops in Sarajevo. This year, because of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshops have been organised online.

A second call for feature film projects by established authors has been announced and will stay open until 3 June.

Selected feature film projects

Blue Banks (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun
Produced by Atelier de Film

Capturing Sami (Romania)
Directed by Adi Voicu
Produced by Axel Film

Flame (Hungary)
Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
Produced by Proton Cinema

The Gospel According to Kimon (Greece)
Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria
Produced by PLAYS2PLACE

Melting of the Ruler (Montenegro)
Directed by Ivan Salatić
Produced by Meander Film

Spite (Serbia)
Directed by Andrijana Stojković
Produced by BaBoon Production

Nothing to See Here (Hungary)
Directed by Borbála Nagy
Produced by ELF Pictures

Walls (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Mehić
Produced by Relative Pictures

Selected TV drama series

The Abyss (Croatia)
Created by Marjan Alčevski
Produced by Nukleus Film

Black Delta (Romania)
Created by Dragos Bucur and Sofia Bucur
Produced by Actoriedefilm.ro & Digital Cube

Block 27 (Serbia)
Created by Ivan Knežević
Produced by Firefly Productions

The Dissection (Turkey)
Created by Seyfettin Tokmak, Selman Bayer
Produced by ZKF

Matter (Slovenia)
Created by Blaž Završnik, Dario Nožić Serini, Katarina Rešek
Produced by Iridium Film

Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

