FESTIVALS: CineLink Co-production Market Announces First Part of 2020 Lineup

SARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival ’s (14 – 21 August 2020) coproduction market CineLink has selected eight feature film projects by first and second time directors and five projects of TV series.

Every year, projects selected through the first call attend the preparatory workshops in Sarajevo. This year, because of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the workshops have been organised online.

A second call for feature film projects by established authors has been announced and will stay open until 3 June.

Selected feature film projects

Blue Banks (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Cristina Bortun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Capturing Sami (Romania)

Directed by Adi Voicu

Produced by Axel Film

Flame (Hungary)

Directed by György Mór Kárpáti

Produced by Proton Cinema

The Gospel According to Kimon (Greece)

Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

Produced by PLAYS2PLACE

Melting of the Ruler (Montenegro)

Directed by Ivan Salatić

Produced by Meander Film

Spite (Serbia)

Directed by Andrijana Stojković

Produced by BaBoon Production

Nothing to See Here (Hungary)

Directed by Borbála Nagy

Produced by ELF Pictures

Walls (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Mehić

Produced by Relative Pictures

Selected TV drama series

The Abyss (Croatia)

Created by Marjan Alčevski

Produced by Nukleus Film

Black Delta (Romania)

Created by Dragos Bucur and Sofia Bucur

Produced by Actoriedefilm.ro & Digital Cube

Block 27 (Serbia)

Created by Ivan Knežević

Produced by Firefly Productions

The Dissection (Turkey)

Created by Seyfettin Tokmak, Selman Bayer

Produced by ZKF

Matter (Slovenia)

Created by Blaž Završnik, Dario Nožić Serini, Katarina Rešek

Produced by Iridium Film