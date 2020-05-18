Cinemas in Bosnia and Herzegovina Reopen As COVID-19 Crisis Subsides

SARAJEVO: The Federal Department of Civilian Protection announced on 14 May 2020 that cinemas and cultural institutions can resume activities. In the Republika Srpska region of Bosnia and Herzegovina, cinemas are expected to open on 18 May.

Cinemas have been closed in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina since 15 March and in Republika Srpska since 11 March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By comparison during the same six week period in 2019 box office was 334,220 EUR / 653,675 KM. In 2020 up to the point when the COVID crisis shut cinemas down the box office had been showing a 2% increase.

In spite of the initiatives put forward, most importantly the one by the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, no support has been provided for any part of the industry.

On the brighter side, the first call for projects planned for this year has been announced. As part of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Canton Sarajevo’s call for projects of importance for the Canton, film professionals can apply for partial funds.