Opening of Cineplexx in Sarajevo Announced for August 2020

Only 810 people attended cinema screenings in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the four weeks since the re-opening of the cinemas after the COVID-19 pandemic. News of the opening of the new 8 screen multiplex in the capital city brings a note of optimism for distributors and the exhibition sector.
29-06-2020
Opening of Cineplexx in Sarajevo Announced for August 2020Written by Tina Smalcelj
SARAJEVO: The management of the new Sarajevo Cineplexx announced that they will open in time for this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. Mirsad Purivatra, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, announced that Cineplexx will be one of the new venues for this year’s festival, which will take place from 14 to 21 August 2020.
Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina