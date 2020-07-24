FESTIVALS: The 26th Sarajevo Film Festival Announces Competition Programmes

Of these 49 films 29 are world, six international, two European, 11 regional and one Bosnian-Herzegovinian premieres. Among the four world premieres in the main competition are Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian (a coproduction between Romania and Belgium) and the Macedonian minority coproduction Andromeda Galaxy, directed by More Raça.
Competition Programme
Feature Films
Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)
Directed by More Raça
Produced by Arena (KO)
Coproduced by 39 Films (IT), Ad hoc studios (ES), Deluxe (IT), Nephilm Producciones (ES), No problem sonido (ES), DMF Films (MK)
Supported by North Macedonia Film Fund
Mavzer (Turkey)
Directed by Fatih Özcan
Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)
Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu
Produced by Alien Films Entertainment (RO)
Coproduced by Polar Bear (BE)
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe
The Island Within / Daxildoki ada (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Ru Hasanov
All the Pretty Little Horses / Ola ta mikra omorfa aloga (Greece, Belgium, Germany)
Directed by Michalis Konstantatos
Digger (Greece, France)
Directed by Georgis Grigorakis
Exile / Exil (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)
Directed by Visar Morina
Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions (CH)
Coproduced by Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH), ZDF/ARTE
Supported by: the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Zürcher Filmstiftung, Suissimage, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the City of Dubrovnik
