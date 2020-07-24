FESTIVALS: The 26th Sarajevo Film Festival Announces Competition Programmes

SARAJEVO: Eight titles will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo award in the Competition Programme - Feature Film 2020 of the 26 th Sarajevo Film Festival . The festival has also announced the selection for the other three competition programmes: documentary, short and student film. In all, 49 films will compete for awards at the festival running from 14 to 21 August 2020.

Of these 49 films 29 are world, six international, two European, 11 regional and one Bosnian-Herzegovinian premieres. Among the four world premieres in the main competition are Ruxandra Ghițescu’s debut feature Otto the Barbarian (a coproduction between Romania and Belgium) and the Macedonian minority coproduction Andromeda Galaxy, directed by More Raça.

Competition Programme

Feature Films

Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by More Raça

Produced by Arena (KO)

Coproduced by 39 Films (IT), Ad hoc studios (ES), Deluxe (IT), Nephilm Producciones (ES), No problem sonido (ES), DMF Films (MK)

Supported by North Macedonia Film Fund

Mavzer (Turkey)

Directed by Fatih Özcan

Otto the Barbarian / Otto barbarul (Romania, Belgium)

Directed by Ruxandra Ghițescu

Produced by Alien Films Entertainment (RO)

Coproduced by Polar Bear (BE)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA- Creative Europe

The Island Within / Daxildoki ada (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Ru Hasanov

All the Pretty Little Horses / Ola ta mikra omorfa aloga (Greece, Belgium, Germany)

Directed by Michalis Konstantatos

Digger (Greece, France)

Directed by Georgis Grigorakis

Exile / Exil (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)

Directed by Visar Morina

Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)

Directed by Andrea Štaka

Produced by Okofilm Productions (CH)

Coproduced by Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH), ZDF/ARTE

Supported by: the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Zürcher Filmstiftung, Suissimage, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the City of Dubrovnik

