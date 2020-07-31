31-07-2020

FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Jovan Marjanović Head of Industry Sarajevo Film Festival

Jovan talks about the hybrid format for this year’s industry programme at the Sarajevo Film Festival with the first part taking place online and guests coming to Sarajevo for the second part.  The festival team has been working closely with health experts while watching the evolving situation in the run-up to what will be one of the first major festivals to take place in the region since the COVID pandemic.

To listen to the podcast click HERE.

