FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Debut Feature About Monastery Commune Our Father

SARAJEVO: Goran Stanković will present his debut feature Our Father at CineLink , which will be held online from 15 till 20 August 2020. Stanković is a Student Academy Award nominee and the creator of popular 2018 Serbian TV series Morning Changes Everything ( This and That Productions , RTS ).

Inspired by true events, Our Father is the story of thirty-two-year-old Dejan, who is brought to an isolated monastery commune by his mother for treatments. Gradually, Dejan becomes the right hand of the authoritative Father Branko and it seems he’s finding his place. When Branko’s violent methods go too far, Dejan has to choose sides.

The film is produced by Snežana van Houwelingen of This and That Productions and the budget is estimated at 602,037 EUR.

The project has been supported for production by Film Center Serbia with 169,488 EUR and at the moment the producers are looking for coproducers and sales agents, focusing on France, Germany and Scandinavia.

Principle photography is planned for the autumn of 2021.

Production information:

Producer:

This and That Productions (Serbia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Credits:

Writer and Director: Goran Stanković

Producer: Snežana van Houwelingen