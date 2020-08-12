FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Walls

SARAJEVO: Bosnian and Herzegovinian director Amra Mehić, will be presenting her feature debut Walls, a poignant story of violence at home, at CineLink , that will be held online from 15 till 20 August 2020.

This gentle, slow-paced film about the walls built by an abuser and the more dangerous ones that the society builds blaming the victim, tells the story of Ana, who is unable to deal with her husband’s psychological abuse belying their Instagram-perfect marriage, but doesn’t know what to do about it. Without friends or family, without any help from the system, she has to find a way to destroy the walls on her own or die trying.

The budget of the project is set at 472,853 EUR and it has been supported by the Bosnia and Herzegovina Film Fund for script development. It will be produced by Bosnian and Herzegovinian Relative Pictures and there are no coproducers attached to the project yet. The producers are hoping to meet prospective partners from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro at CineLink, but they are open to all possibilities.

Shooting should take place in Sarajevo in the spring/summer of 2021.

Production information:

Producer:

Relative Pictures (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Supported by the Bosnia and Herzegovina Film Fund

Credits:

Director: Amra Mehić

Writer: Melina Alagić

Producer: Zijad Mehić