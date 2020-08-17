FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Heart of Sarajevo Winner Ana Urushadze Returns to CineLink with Supporting Role

Supporting Role is the story of an elderly film star who gets an opportunity to be in a new film but playing a completely different type of character. At first, he is offended by the offer to replace his heroic and romantic film persona with an unappealing elderly character, but soon he starts sensing something he has missed for years, the magic pull, and takes a path that will lead him to transformation.
The project, produced by Davit Tsintsadze of Zaza Films and coproduced by Ivo Felt of Estonian Allfilm, is in the early phase of financing. The budget is estimated at 672,870 EUR, the producer’s and in-kind investments amount to 76,670 EUR, and 3,200 EUR script development funding has been received from the Georgian National Film Centre.
Principal photography is planned for the end of 2021 and it will take place in Tbilisi.
The producers are looking for potential coproducers and sales agents at CineLink.
Production information:
Producer:
Zaza Films (Georgia)
Coproducer:
Allfilm (Estonia)
Credits:
Writer and Director: Ana Urushadze
Producer: Davit Tsintsadze
Co-producer: Ivo Felt