FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Blue Banks

Blue Banks tells a story of a woman in search of a better life: a young mother from rural Romania who is trying to live her life according to her own rules, without the help of her parents or ex-boyfriend. When she gets a job in Marseille, she leaves her son Dani behind with his father and goes to pursue her dreams, but the sudden death of her ex brings her back and makes her face Dani, who has become his own man in the meantime.

The project is produced by Gabriela Suciu-Paduretu of Atelier de Film in coproduction with Izabela Kiszka of IKH Pictures Promotion (Poland). At CineLink, the producers are looking for a third coproducer coming from a European country dealing with migration, either immigration or emigration.

The budget is set at 560,000 EUR, of which 125,000 EUR is already in place in the form of own investment, private money and local coproduction money and services. The project received development funds from the Romanian Film Centre.

The shooting is planned for 2021 and will last for 28 days, across all four seasons.

Production information:

Producer:

Atelier de Film (Romania)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Credits:

Writer and Director: Andreea Cristina Bortun

Producer: Gabriela Suciu-Paduretu

Coproducer: Izabela Kiszka