FESTIVALS: Visar Morina's Exile Wins 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival

This year's festival took place online after the COVID pandemic forced organisers to cancel the on-site event nine days before the scheduled opening.
The Honourary Hearts of Sarajevo went to Michel Franco and Mads Mikkelsen.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
OFFICIAL AWARDS:
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Feature Film:
Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)
Directed by Visar Morina
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Director:
The Island Within / Daxildəki Ada (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Ru Hasanov
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Actress:
Marija Škaričić for Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions (CH)
Coproduced by Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH), ZDF/ARTE
Supported by the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Zürcher Filmstiftung, Suissimage, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the City of Dubrovnik
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Actor:
Vangelis Mourikis for Digger (Greece, France)
Directed by Georgis Grigorakis
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM:
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Short Film - Oscar® qualifying:
Antiotpad (Croatia)
Directed by Tin Žanić
Special Jury Mention:
In Her Steps / Sta Vìmata Tis (Greece)
Directed by Anastasia Kratidi
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM:
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Student Film:
The Great Istanbul Depression / Büyük İstanbul Depresyonu (Turkey, Japan)
Directed by Zeynep Dilan Süren
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM:
Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Documentary Film:
Merry Christmas, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, Germany, France, Belgium, Qatar)
Directed by Mladen Kovačević
Special Jury Award:
Holy Father (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu
Human Rights Award:
Acasă, My Home (Romania, Germany, Finland)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
CINELINK AWARDS:
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:
Special Mention:
The Otter (Montenegro)
Directed by Srđan Vuletić
Produced by Artikulacija Film
Film Center Montenegro Cinelink Award:
Spite (Serbia)
Directed by Andrijana Stojković
Produced by Baboon Production
Film Center Serbia Cinelink Award:
Supporting Role (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Produced by Zazafilms
Artekino International Prize:
Suddenly (Turkey)
Directed by Melisa Önel
Produced by Vigo Film, Aniden Film
Eave + Award:
Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos for The Gospel According To Kimon (Greece)
WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:
Turkish National Radio Television Award:
Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Post Republic Award:
Vera Dreams Of The Sea (Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania)
Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi
Cinelink Iridium Award:
Moon 66 Questions (Greece, France)
Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou
CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:
Croatian Audiovisual Center Drama Award:
Black Delta (Romania)
Created by Dragos Bucur and Sofia Bucur
TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
The Abyss (Croatia)
Created by Marjan Alčevski
DOCU ROUGHT CUT BOUTIQUE AWARDS:
Avanpost Media Award:
Museum Of Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Srđan Keča
Cat&Docs Award:
Colors Of Tobi (Hungary)
Directed by Alexa Bakony
HBO Europe Award:
Colors Of Tobi (Hungary)
Directed by Alexa Bakony
IDFA Project Award & Dok Preview Award:
Champions (Georgia)
Directed by Ketevani Kapanadze
26TH SARAJEVO FILM FESTIVAL PARTNERS' AWARDS:
Cineuropa Award:
Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)
Directed by Visar Morina
CICAW Award:
Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Sarajevo Short Film Candidate For The European Film Awards:
All Cats Are Grey In The Dark (Switzerland)
Directed by Lasse Linder
BH FILM STUDENT PROGRAMME AWARDS:
Best BH Student Film:
B4 (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Alen Šimić
Special Jury Award:
Roots (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Stefan Tomić
Special Jury Mention:
Thrall (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Igor Đurić
TALENTS SARAJEVO PACK & PITCH:
CineLink Award:
Anna Gyimesi for Affricata
Studio Chelia Award:
Clara Kleininger for No Elephant In The Room