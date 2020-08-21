21-08-2020

FESTIVALS: Visar Morina's Exile Wins 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival

By
FESTIVALS: Visar Morina&#039;s Exile Wins 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival

SARAJEVO: Exile by Visar Morina, a coproduction between Germany, Belgium and Kosovo, has been awarded the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival (14-21 August 2020).  A total of 49 films were selected for the four competition sections: feature, documentary, short and student films.

This year's festival took place online after the COVID pandemic forced organisers to cancel the on-site event nine days before the scheduled opening.

The Honourary Hearts of Sarajevo went to Michel Franco and Mads Mikkelsen.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

OFFICIAL AWARDS:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Feature Film:
Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)
Directed by Visar Morina

Ru HasanovHeart Of Sarajevo For Best Director:
The Island Within / Daxildəki Ada (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Ru Hasanov

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Actress:
Marija Škaričić for Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka
Produced by Okofilm Productions (CH)
Coproduced by Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH), ZDF/ARTE
Supported by the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Zürcher Filmstiftung, Suissimage, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the City of Dubrovnik 

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Actor:
Vangelis Mourikis for Digger (Greece, France)
Directed by Georgis Grigorakis

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Short Film - Oscar® qualifying:
Antiotpad (Croatia)
Directed by Tin Žanić

Special Jury Mention:
In Her Steps / Sta Vìmata Tis (Greece)
Directed by Anastasia Kratidi

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Student Film:
The Great Istanbul Depression / Büyük İstanbul Depresyonu (Turkey, Japan)
Directed by Zeynep Dilan Süren

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Documentary Film:
Merry Christmas, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, Germany, France, Belgium, Qatar)
Directed by Mladen Kovačević

Special Jury Award:
Holy Father (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu

Human Rights Award:
Acasă, My Home (Romania, Germany, Finland)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

CINELINK AWARDS:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

Special Mention:
The Otter (Montenegro)
Directed by Srđan Vuletić
Produced by Artikulacija Film

Film Center Montenegro Cinelink Award:
Spite (Serbia)
Directed by Andrijana Stojković
Produced by Baboon Production

Film Center Serbia Cinelink Award:
Supporting Role (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Urushadze
Produced by Zazafilms

Artekino International Prize:
Suddenly (Turkey)
Directed by Melisa Önel
Produced by Vigo Film, Aniden Film

Eave + Award:
Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos for The Gospel According To Kimon (Greece)

WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

Turkish National Radio Television Award:
Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Post Republic Award:
Vera Dreams Of The Sea (Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania)
Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Cinelink Iridium Award:
Moon 66 Questions (Greece, France)
Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou

CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:

Croatian Audiovisual Center Drama Award:
Black Delta (Romania)
Created by Dragos Bucur and Sofia Bucur

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
The Abyss (Croatia)
Created by Marjan Alčevski

DOCU ROUGHT CUT BOUTIQUE AWARDS:

Avanpost Media Award:
Museum Of Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Srđan Keča

Cat&Docs Award:
Colors Of Tobi (Hungary)
Directed by Alexa Bakony

HBO Europe Award:
Colors Of Tobi (Hungary)
Directed by Alexa Bakony

IDFA Project Award & Dok Preview Award:
Champions (Georgia)
Directed by Ketevani Kapanadze

26TH SARAJEVO FILM FESTIVAL PARTNERS' AWARDS:

Cineuropa Award:
Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)
Directed by Visar Morina

CICAW Award:
Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Štaka

Sarajevo Short Film Candidate For The European Film Awards:
All Cats Are Grey In The Dark (Switzerland)
Directed by Lasse Linder

BH FILM STUDENT PROGRAMME AWARDS:

Best BH Student Film:
B4 (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Alen Šimić

Special Jury Award:
Roots (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Stefan Tomić

Special Jury Mention:
Thrall (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Igor Đurić

TALENTS SARAJEVO PACK & PITCH:

CineLink Award:
Anna Gyimesi for Affricata   

Studio Chelia Award:
Clara Kleininger for No Elephant In The Room

Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Latest from Tina Smalcelj

More in this category: « FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2020: Capturing Sami