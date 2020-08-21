FESTIVALS: Visar Morina's Exile Wins 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival

SARAJEVO: Exile by Visar Morina, a coproduction between Germany, Belgium and Kosovo, has been awarded the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 26th Sarajevo Film Festival (14-21 August 2020). A total of 49 films were selected for the four competition sections: feature, documentary, short and student films.

This year's festival took place online after the COVID pandemic forced organisers to cancel the on-site event nine days before the scheduled opening.

The Honourary Hearts of Sarajevo went to Michel Franco and Mads Mikkelsen.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

OFFICIAL AWARDS:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Feature Film:

Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)

Directed by Visar Morina

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Director:

The Island Within / Daxildəki Ada (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Ru Hasanov

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Actress:

Marija Škaričić for Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)

Directed by Andrea Štaka

Produced by Okofilm Productions (CH)

Coproduced by Dinaridi film (HR), SRF (CH), SRG SSR (CH), ZDF/ARTE

Supported by the Swiss Federal Office of Culture, Zürcher Filmstiftung, Suissimage, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the City of Dubrovnik

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Actor:

Vangelis Mourikis for Digger (Greece, France)

Directed by Georgis Grigorakis

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Short Film - Oscar® qualifying:

Antiotpad (Croatia)

Directed by Tin Žanić

Special Jury Mention:

In Her Steps / Sta Vìmata Tis (Greece)

Directed by Anastasia Kratidi

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Student Film:

The Great Istanbul Depression / Büyük İstanbul Depresyonu (Turkey, Japan)

Directed by Zeynep Dilan Süren

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM:

Heart Of Sarajevo For Best Documentary Film:

Merry Christmas, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, Germany, France, Belgium, Qatar)

Directed by Mladen Kovačević

Special Jury Award:

Holy Father (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu

Human Rights Award:

Acasă, My Home (Romania, Germany, Finland)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

CINELINK AWARDS:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS:

Special Mention:

The Otter (Montenegro)

Directed by Srđan Vuletić

Produced by Artikulacija Film

Film Center Montenegro Cinelink Award:

Spite (Serbia)

Directed by Andrijana Stojković

Produced by Baboon Production

Film Center Serbia Cinelink Award:

Supporting Role (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Urushadze

Produced by Zazafilms

Artekino International Prize:

Suddenly (Turkey)

Directed by Melisa Önel

Produced by Vigo Film, Aniden Film

Eave + Award:

Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos for The Gospel According To Kimon (Greece)

WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

Turkish National Radio Television Award:

Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Post Republic Award:

Vera Dreams Of The Sea (Kosovo, Macedonia, Albania)

Directed by Kaltrina Krasniqi

Cinelink Iridium Award:

Moon 66 Questions (Greece, France)

Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou

CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:

Croatian Audiovisual Center Drama Award:

Black Delta (Romania)

Created by Dragos Bucur and Sofia Bucur

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:

The Abyss (Croatia)

Created by Marjan Alčevski

DOCU ROUGHT CUT BOUTIQUE AWARDS:

Avanpost Media Award:

Museum Of Revolution (Serbia, Croatia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Srđan Keča

Cat&Docs Award:

Colors Of Tobi (Hungary)

Directed by Alexa Bakony

HBO Europe Award:

Colors Of Tobi (Hungary)

Directed by Alexa Bakony

IDFA Project Award & Dok Preview Award:

Champions (Georgia)

Directed by Ketevani Kapanadze

26TH SARAJEVO FILM FESTIVAL PARTNERS' AWARDS:

Cineuropa Award:

Exile (Germany, Belgium, Kosovo)

Directed by Visar Morina

CICAW Award:

Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)

Directed by Andrea Štaka

Sarajevo Short Film Candidate For The European Film Awards:

All Cats Are Grey In The Dark (Switzerland)

Directed by Lasse Linder

BH FILM STUDENT PROGRAMME AWARDS:

Best BH Student Film:

B4 (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Alen Šimić

Special Jury Award:

Roots (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Stefan Tomić

Special Jury Mention:

Thrall (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Igor Đurić

TALENTS SARAJEVO PACK & PITCH:

CineLink Award:

Anna Gyimesi for Affricata

Studio Chelia Award:

Clara Kleininger for No Elephant In The Room