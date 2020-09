SARAJEVO: Film Fund Sarajevo allocated 1,230,000 KM / 81,800 EUR to nine features, 14 short films, three minority coproductions and nine projects in development.

Although an increase in funds had been announced for 2020 because of the economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the fund allocated approximately the same amount of money as in 2019.

New projects by Teona Strugar Mitevska and Srđan Dragojević are among the supported minority coproductions.

