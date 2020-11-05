CineStar Opens Multiplex in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO: The CineStar Sarajevo multiplex opened in the new Bingo City Centre mall on 30 October 2020. CineStar's sixth multiplex is also the biggest one in the country with 10 screens and a total seating capacity of 1414.

The Multiplex, equipped with top quality digital technology, wall-to-wall screens and Dolby Digital EX and DTS sound, opened with pre-premiere screenings attended both by guests and the audience.

Jadranka Islamović, Member of the Board and CEO of Cinestar Cinema, welcomed the audience with the following words: “We are very happy and proud that we've finally opened a cinema in Sarajevo, as we believe that Sarajevo as a city of film deserves a multiplex on such a high level.”

CineStar introduced Premium Lounges in CineStar Sarajevo, named them after the cities where the biggest world festivals take place, along with a Sarajevo lounge.

Mirsad Purivatra, Sarajevo Film Festival's director, attended the opening and welcomed the guests, noting the importance of the new CineStar multiplex: “New screens in our city will contribute to the development of new audiences, but also help with preserving the habit of going to cinemas by the existing ones. Let’s hope that the pandemic will be behind us soon and that the number of visitors in Sarajevo will reach the predicted figures.”

The opening of the new multiplex marked the re-opening of all the CineStar cinemas in Bosnia and Herzegovina that have been closed since March because of the pandemic.