OBITUARY: Bosnian and Herzegovinian Actor Mustafa Nadarević

SARAJEVO: Bosnian and Herzegovinian film and TV world has lost one of the most prominent actors: Mustafa Nadarević. He died at his home in Zagreb on 22 November 2020 from COVID-19 after a very brief illness.

Nadarević, who was a star in Croatia and Slovenia as well, was born in Banja Luka in 1943 but lived and worked in several Yugoslavian cities throughout his life and will be remembered as one of the last big Yugoslavian actors.

He studied acting at the Academy of Performing Arts in Sarajevo and graduated from the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb. He was an actor at the Croatian National Theatre in Zagreb until his retirement in 2018. In his long and prolific career, Nadarević appeared in major films shot throughout the region, including: The Smell of Quinces (1982), When Father Was Away on Business (1985), Reflections (1987), The Glembays (1988), Kuduz (1989), Silent Gunpowder (1990), The Perfect Circle (1997), Oscar winner No Man’s Land (2001), Days and Hours (2004), Mirage (2004), Halima's Path (2012), and Chefurs Raus! (2013). His television career was crowned by the lead role in one of the most popular sitcoms from former Yugoslavia Crazy, Confused, Normal, which ran from 2007 to 2020.

Nadarević won several awards for his work in film, television and the theatre. In 1991 he won the Best Actor Award at the Moscow International Film Festival for his role of Španac (The Spaniard) in Silent Gunpowder .