GRANTS: BiH Republic of Srpska Announces Grants

A total of 50,000 KM in funding has been allocated for 2020. Grants were awarded to two feature films, two documentary films and three short animated films.
Click HERE for the full grants chart.
BANJA LUKA: The Ministry of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska has announced the recipients of its grants for film projects. Srpska is one of the two entities making up the country of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
