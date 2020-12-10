Cinema Meeting Point on Demand Begins Distribution in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO: The Cinema Meeting Point on Demand platform, which bowed at the 2020 Sarajevo Film Festival , has been launched as an online distribution platform. The platform is a venture of Obala Art Centar .

Cinema Meeting Point on Demand is imagined as a premium-VOD platform that will function as a pop-up platform for films and programmes especially chosen for its audience. It has already started functioning as a host for online festivals with Croatia’s DA2 – Zagreb Design, Art & Architecture Film Festival being the first one to use it.

The first film distributed through the platform is Jasmila Žbanić’s Quo Vadis, Aida? The film started screening on 3 December 2020 and is meant to be an example of the high-quality content that the organisers plan to offer.

In the near future, the platform will continue working as infrastructural support by hosting several programmes including Montenegro’s FAST FORWARD Human Rights Film Festival, and starting the distribution of Bosnian director Pjer Žalica’s new comedy Focus, Grandma!, which was produced by Obala Art Centar and the Sarajevo Film Festival.