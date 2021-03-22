FESTIVALS: Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2021 Chooses Five Projects

Docu Rough Cut Boutique will build on the experience from the previous year, when the organisers had to deal with new conditions dictated by the pandemic, and work in three modules: in Budapest from 22 March (online), in Sofia in June 2021 (online or residential) and in Sarajevo in August (residential).
Explaining the selection Rada Šešić and Martichka Bozhilova stated: “The passion and dedication of the chosen filmmakers to their projects is overwhelmingly apparent and invigorating. Their stories are not only meaningful and highly compelling, but their approach is fresh and original; they are looking into aspects of life from less explored angles.”
The projects, which come from Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia, will compete for four awards: CAT&Docs Award (2,000 EUR), HBO Europe Award (2,000 EUR), IDFA Award (full invitation to IDFA 2021) and DOK Preview Award (invitation to present a project at DOK Leipzig 2021).
Selected projects
Atonal Glow (Georgia)
Directed by Alexandre Koridze
Produced by Spark
Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
Produced by Rt dobre Nade
Co-produced by Urgh! and Set Sail Films
Cent'anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy)
Directed by Maja Prelog
Produced by Cvinger Film
Co-produced by Agresywna Banda, Zena Films
My Dad's Lessons (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Dalija Dozet
Produced by Hulahop
Co-produced by December
No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter