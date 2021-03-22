FESTIVALS: Docu Rough Cut Boutique 2021 Chooses Five Projects

SARAJEVO: The 11th edition of Docu Rough Cut Boutique, the development platform of the Sarajevo Film Festival 's Industry Section and Balkan Documentary Center , announced the selection of five projects that will go through intensive group and individual meetings with mentors before being presented during the CineLink Industry Days in August 2021.

Docu Rough Cut Boutique will build on the experience from the previous year, when the organisers had to deal with new conditions dictated by the pandemic, and work in three modules: in Budapest from 22 March (online), in Sofia in June 2021 (online or residential) and in Sarajevo in August (residential).

Explaining the selection Rada Šešić and Martichka Bozhilova stated: “The passion and dedication of the chosen filmmakers to their projects is overwhelmingly apparent and invigorating. Their stories are not only meaningful and highly compelling, but their approach is fresh and original; they are looking into aspects of life from less explored angles.”

The projects, which come from Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Poland, Serbia and Slovenia, will compete for four awards: CAT&Docs Award (2,000 EUR), HBO Europe Award (2,000 EUR), IDFA Award (full invitation to IDFA 2021) and DOK Preview Award (invitation to present a project at DOK Leipzig 2021).

Selected projects

Atonal Glow (Georgia)

Directed by Alexandre Koridze

Produced by Spark

Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Nemanja Vojinović

Produced by Rt dobre Nade

Co-produced by Urgh! and Set Sail Films

Cent'anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy)

Directed by Maja Prelog

Produced by Cvinger Film

Co-produced by Agresywna Banda, Zena Films

My Dad's Lessons (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Dalija Dozet

Produced by Hulahop

Co-produced by December

No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter