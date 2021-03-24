Cinemas Close in Part of Bosnia and Herzegovina

BANJA LUKA: The Government of Republika Srpska , the smaller part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, voted on 21 March 2021 to close all cinemas until further notice.

The COVID-19 pandemic is reaching a new high in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and governments on all levels are trying to get the situation under control and lessen the possibilities of exposure. The Government of Republika Srpska issues new measures every Monday and currently institutions organising cultural activities that require multiple persons to attend the event (including theatres, cinemas, museums and galleries) have been closed.

In the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, cinemas are still open and allowed to sell drinks and packaged food. There is a curfew in effect from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m., and restaurants and other facilities serving food are to be closed.