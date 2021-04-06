OBITUARY: Bosnian Editor Miralem Zubčević

SARAJEVO: The esteemed Bosnian editor Miralem Zubčević, best known for his work on Snow (Mamafilm, 2008) and Children of Sarajevo ( Film House , 2012), both directed by Aida Begić and awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, died at his home in Sarajevo on 4 April 2021.

The news has been announced both by the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Academy of Performing Arts, where Zubčević was the running force behind the Department for Audio-visual Directing (department focusing on editing, cinematography and sound design) since its establishment in 2016.

Miralem Zubčević was born in Sarajevo in 1951 and graduated in Editing at the Faculty of Drama Arts in Belgrade in 1989. He edited more than 30 short, documentary and feature films, including Jasmila Žbanić’s Builder’s Diary (Deblokada, 2007) and Red Rubber Boots (Deblokada, 2001), as well as Miroslav Mandić’s Borderline Lovers (SCCA/pro.ba, 2005).

He worked as an editor at the Bosnian TV for 17 years, where he edited 14 dramas, three films, three fiction TV series, and various documentary films, and where he was also Head of Editors Department, and Head of Education Programme.

Miralem Zubčević was awarded the Ivica Matić Award for outstanding contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian film by the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2012.