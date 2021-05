SARAJEVO: Mid-length and long documentary projects in postproduction with expected premiere between September 2021 and August 2022 can apply to the 17th edition of Docu Talents from the East till 18 May 2021. The event will take place as usual within Sarajevo FF ’s CineLink Industry Days from 14 to 19 August 2021.

The eligible countries include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Serbia.

The projects will be selected by representatives of the Ji.hlava IDFF.

Click HERE for more information.