23-07-2021

FESTIVALS: The 27th Sarajevo Film Festival Announces Competition Programmes

    The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora by Dušan Kasalica The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora by Dušan Kasalica Non Aligned Films

    SARAJEVO: Nine titles will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo award in the Competition Programme - Feature Film 2021 of the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival. The festival has also announced the selection for the other three competition programmes: documentary, short and student film. In all, 47 films will compete for awards at the festival running from 13 to 20 August 2021.

    Of these 47 films 18 are world premieres, along with three international, one European, 24 regional and one Bosnian and Herzegovinian premiere. Among the 18 world premieres in the main competition are Montenegrin-Serbian coproduction The Elegy of Laurel by Dušan Kasalica and Bosnian and Herzegovinian When We Were Them by Oscar winner Danis Tanović and Damir Šagolj.

    Competition Programme 

    Feature Films

    The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Dušan Kasalica
    Produced by Meander Film
    Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films

    Things Worth Weeping For / A legjobb dolgokon bőgni kell (Hungary)
    Directed by Cristina Grosan
    Produced by Laokoon Film

    Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Juja Dobrachkous
    Produced by A Twice a Day, Teo Films

    Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
    Directed by Milica Tomović
    Produced by EED productions

    Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
    Directed by Sebastian Meise 
    Produced by Freibeuter Film, Rohfilm Productions

    Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të venerës (Kosovo)
    Directed by Norika Sefa
    Produced by Circle Production

    Moon, 66 Questions / Selene 66 Questions (Greece, France)
    Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou
    Produced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions
    Coproduced by Luxbox

    Murina (Croatia, Brazil, United States, Slovenia)
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
    Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, Spok, Staragara

    The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / La colline où rugissent les lioness (Kosovo, France)
    Directed by Luàna Bajrami
    Produced by OrëZanë Films, Acajou Productions
    Coproduced by Vents Contraires

