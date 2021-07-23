FESTIVALS: The 27th Sarajevo Film Festival Announces Competition Programmes

Of these 47 films 18 are world premieres, along with three international, one European, 24 regional and one Bosnian and Herzegovinian premiere. Among the 18 world premieres in the main competition are Montenegrin-Serbian coproduction The Elegy of Laurel by Dušan Kasalica and Bosnian and Herzegovinian When We Were Them by Oscar winner Danis Tanović and Damir Šagolj.
Competition Programme
Feature Films
The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)
Directed by Dušan Kasalica
Produced by Meander Film
Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films
Things Worth Weeping For / A legjobb dolgokon bőgni kell (Hungary)
Directed by Cristina Grosan
Produced by Laokoon Film
Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, United Kingdom)
Directed by Juja Dobrachkous
Produced by A Twice a Day, Teo Films
Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Directed by Milica Tomović
Produced by EED productions
Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Produced by Freibeuter Film, Rohfilm Productions
Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të venerës (Kosovo)
Directed by Norika Sefa
Produced by Circle Production
Moon, 66 Questions / Selene 66 Questions (Greece, France)
Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou
Produced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions
Coproduced by Luxbox
Murina (Croatia, Brazil, United States, Slovenia)
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, Spok, Staragara
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / La colline où rugissent les lioness (Kosovo, France)
Directed by Luàna Bajrami
Produced by OrëZanë Films, Acajou Productions
Coproduced by Vents Contraires
Click HERE to see all the competition programmes.