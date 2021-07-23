FESTIVALS: The 27th Sarajevo Film Festival Announces Competition Programmes

The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora by Dušan Kasalica

SARAJEVO: Nine titles will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo award in the Competition Programme - Feature Film 2021 of the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival . The festival has also announced the selection for the other three competition programmes: documentary, short and student film. In all, 47 films will compete for awards at the festival running from 13 to 20 August 2021.

Of these 47 films 18 are world premieres, along with three international, one European, 24 regional and one Bosnian and Herzegovinian premiere. Among the 18 world premieres in the main competition are Montenegrin-Serbian coproduction The Elegy of Laurel by Dušan Kasalica and Bosnian and Herzegovinian When We Were Them by Oscar winner Danis Tanović and Damir Šagolj.

Competition Programme

Feature Films

The Elegy of Laurel / Elegija lovora (Montenegro, Serbia)

Directed by Dušan Kasalica

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Non-Aligned Films

Things Worth Weeping For / A legjobb dolgokon bőgni kell (Hungary)

Directed by Cristina Grosan

Produced by Laokoon Film

Bebia, à mon seul désir (Georgia, United Kingdom)

Directed by Juja Dobrachkous

Produced by A Twice a Day, Teo Films

Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Directed by Milica Tomović

Produced by EED productions

Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

Produced by Freibeuter Film, Rohfilm Productions

Looking for Venera / Në kërkim të venerës (Kosovo)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Produced by Circle Production

Moon, 66 Questions / Selene 66 Questions (Greece, France)

Directed by Jacqueline Lentzou

Produced by Blonde Audiovisual Productions

Coproduced by Luxbox

Murina (Croatia, Brazil, United States, Slovenia)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Produced by Antitalent, RT Features

Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, Spok, Staragara

The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / La colline où rugissent les lioness (Kosovo, France)

Directed by Luàna Bajrami

Produced by OrëZanë Films, Acajou Productions

Coproduced by Vents Contraires

Click HERE to see all the competition programmes.