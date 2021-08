SARAJEVO: The Bosnia and Herzegovina Film Fund has awarded grants for nine feature films in the amount of 376,311 EUR / 736,000 KM and four feature documentaries in the amount of 59,310 EUR / 116,000 KM.

Four minority coproductions (with Croatia, Montenegro, and Serbia) have also received grants, in addition to short films and script and project development grants.

The grants were announced on 30 July 2021.

