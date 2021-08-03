03-08-2021

FNE at Sarajevo FF 2021: CineLink Industry Days Announces CineLink Work-in-Progress Lineup

By
    A Ballade by Aida Begić A Ballade by Aida Begić

    SARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival's industry section has announced the 10 projects in post-production that will be presented as part of the CineLink Work-in-Progress.

    Among the 10 selected projects, six are from FNE countries. A new project by Bosnian director Aida Begić, winner of Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury for Children of Sarajevo (2012), as well as projects by Georgian Tinatin Kajrishvili, whose Brides (2014) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and Romanian Paul Negoescu, whose first feature film A Month in Thailand (2012) premiered in the International Critics’ Week programme of the Venice Film Festival, will be presented.

    All the projects are competing for three awards: The Post Republic Award (50,000 EUR in-kind), the CineLink Iridium Award (20,000 EUR in-kind) and the Turkish National Radio Television Award (25,000 EUR in cash).

    Full list of projects

    A Ballad (Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Aida Begić
    Produced by Film House
    Coproduced by Les Films de l'Après Midi

    A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Greece, Kosovo)
    Directed by Gentian Koçi

    Citizen Saint (Georgia)
    Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
    Produced by Artizm

    The Devil's Drivers (Germany, France, Qatar, Lebanon)
    Directed by Daniel Carsenty and Mohammed Abugeth

    Men of Deeds (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
    Coproduced by Screening Emotions

    Prison Beauty Contest (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Srđan Šarenac
    Produced by Novi Film
    Coproduced by Provid

    The Taste of Apples Is Red (Israel, Germany)
    Directed by Ehab Tarabieh

    To Carnations a Song (Turkey, Belgium)
    Directed by Bekir Bülbül

    Too Close (Romania)
    Directed by Botond Pusok
    Produced by Luna Film

    Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Marko Šantić
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Jaka Produkcija, Living Pictures

    Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    Latest from Tina Smalcelj

    More in this category:« GRANTS: Film Fund of Bosnia and Herzegovina Announces Grants for 2021