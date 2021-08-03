FNE at Sarajevo FF 2021: CineLink Industry Days Announces CineLink Work-in-Progress Lineup

SARAJEVO: Sarajevo Film Festival 's industry section has announced the 10 projects in post-production that will be presented as part of the CineLink Work-in-Progress.

Among the 10 selected projects, six are from FNE countries. A new project by Bosnian director Aida Begić, winner of Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury for Children of Sarajevo (2012), as well as projects by Georgian Tinatin Kajrishvili, whose Brides (2014) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and Romanian Paul Negoescu, whose first feature film A Month in Thailand (2012) premiered in the International Critics’ Week programme of the Venice Film Festival, will be presented.

All the projects are competing for three awards: The Post Republic Award (50,000 EUR in-kind), the CineLink Iridium Award (20,000 EUR in-kind) and the Turkish National Radio Television Award (25,000 EUR in cash).

Full list of projects

A Ballad (Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Aida Begić

Produced by Film House

Coproduced by Les Films de l'Après Midi

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Greece, Kosovo)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

Citizen Saint (Georgia)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Artizm

The Devil's Drivers (Germany, France, Qatar, Lebanon)

Directed by Daniel Carsenty and Mohammed Abugeth

Men of Deeds (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film

Coproduced by Screening Emotions

Prison Beauty Contest (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Srđan Šarenac

Produced by Novi Film

Coproduced by Provid

The Taste of Apples Is Red (Israel, Germany)

Directed by Ehab Tarabieh

To Carnations a Song (Turkey, Belgium)

Directed by Bekir Bülbül

Too Close (Romania)

Directed by Botond Pusok

Produced by Luna Film

Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Marko Šantić

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Jaka Produkcija, Living Pictures