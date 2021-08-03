FNE at Sarajevo FF 2021: CineLink Industry Days Announces CineLink Work-in-Progress Lineup

Among the 10 selected projects, six are from FNE countries. A new project by Bosnian director Aida Begić, winner of Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury for Children of Sarajevo (2012), as well as projects by Georgian Tinatin Kajrishvili, whose Brides (2014) premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and Romanian Paul Negoescu, whose first feature film A Month in Thailand (2012) premiered in the International Critics’ Week programme of the Venice Film Festival, will be presented.
All the projects are competing for three awards: The Post Republic Award (50,000 EUR in-kind), the CineLink Iridium Award (20,000 EUR in-kind) and the Turkish National Radio Television Award (25,000 EUR in cash).
Full list of projects
A Ballad (Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
Directed by Aida Begić
Produced by Film House
Coproduced by Les Films de l'Après Midi
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On (Albania, Greece, Kosovo)
Directed by Gentian Koçi
Citizen Saint (Georgia)
Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
Produced by Artizm
The Devil's Drivers (Germany, France, Qatar, Lebanon)
Directed by Daniel Carsenty and Mohammed Abugeth
Men of Deeds (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
Coproduced by Screening Emotions
Prison Beauty Contest (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Srđan Šarenac
Produced by Novi Film
Coproduced by Provid
The Taste of Apples Is Red (Israel, Germany)
Directed by Ehab Tarabieh
To Carnations a Song (Turkey, Belgium)
Directed by Bekir Bülbül
Too Close (Romania)
Directed by Botond Pusok
Produced by Luna Film
Wake Me (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Marko Šantić
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Jaka Produkcija, Living Pictures