FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Gambit

SARAJEVO: Konstantin Bojanov, the Bulgarian writer/director whose first feature film Avé (2011) premiered at the Critics' Week in Cannes, and whose second feature Light Thereafter (2017) premiered in competition at IFF Rotterdam, is presenting his third feature film project Gambit at Sarajevo Film Festival ’s CineLink Co-production Market , which will take place from 14 to 19 August 2021.

Gambit tells the story of 24-years-old Nina who, after meeting an idealistic art student Filip (who inadvertently reveals to her some of the weaknesses of Rotterdam’s Kunsthal security system while taking her for a private tour), decides to reconnect with her ex-boyfriend Alex and organise a heist. After Alex and his pals run away with stolen paintings, Nina must deal with the gang that double-crossed her, the police at her heels and the sense of obligation towards Filip, who has been pulled into trouble just because of liking her.

The film is produced by Katya Trichkova of Contrast Films and the budget is estimated at 1,702,100 EUR, of which 500,000 EUR is already in place. The project has been supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the amount of up to 479,000 EUR. The rest is the producer’s own investment.

Asked if they have preferred coproduction countries, Trichkova replied: “Although the story in the script is set in Rotterdam, we believe that other European cities such as Barcelona, Rome, and Copenhagen have a strong potential for functioning as a character in the film. Therefore, we would love to meet with possible coproducers from these countries. Three of the characters in the story (two of them leads) are Romanian. Having a Romanian coproducer on board seems only logical.”

Apart from coproducers, the team is looking for broadcasters and world sales. At the moment, they have no reserved territories.

Principal photography on Gambit is planned for the spring of 2023.

Production information:

Producer:

Contrast Films (Bulgaria)

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Credits:

Director: Konstantin Bojanov

Writers: Konstantin Bojanov, Petar Krumov

Dop: Gabriel Lobos

Composer: Petar Dundakov

Production designer: Sabina Christova

Producer: Katya Trichkova