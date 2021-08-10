FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Lunatic

SARAJEVO: Igor Šterk, the prominent Slovenian director whose latest film Come Along (A.A.C. Productions, 2016) premiered at CineKid in Amsterdam, is presenting his sixth feature film project Lunatic at Sarajevo Film Festival ’s CineLink Co-production Market , which will take place from 14 to 19 August 2021.

Based on Šterk’s family’s true-life story, Lunatic is about three people: a father, Jure Šterk, the first Slovene to single-handedly circumnavigate the world; his wife; and their son. The film will show the life of a public figure and a kind of national hero, and the family that stays behind while he conquers the seas.

The film is produced by Petra Vidmar of A.C.C. Films, the production company that produced all Šterk’s previous films, in coproduction with Ira Cecić from Švenk (Croatia).

The project already has 87% of its budget in place, with 1,108,205 EUR of 1,268,205 EUR secured. It has been supported by the Slovenian Film Center, the Slovenian National Television and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The producers are looking for possible coproducers, broadcasters, and world sales. All territories except Slovenia and Croatia are available.

Shooting is planned for 2021 in Slovenia, Croatia, and Africa.

Production information:

Producer:

A.C.C. Films (Slovenia)

Coproducer:

Švenk (Croatia)

Supported by the Slovenian Film Center, the Slovenian National Television and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Credits:

Writer and Director: Igor Šterk

Dop: Miloš Srdić

Editor: Petar Marković

Producer: Petra Vidmar

Coproducer: Ira Cecić