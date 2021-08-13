FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: Three Miles to the End of the World

SARAJEVO: Emanuel Parvu, double winner of the Heart of Sarajevo award, for his debut feature Meda or the Not So Bright Side of Things (FAMart Association, 2017) and short film Everything Is Far Away (Scharf Film, 2018), returns to the Sarajevo Film Festival to present his project for the second feature film Three Miles to the End of the World at the CineLink Co-production Market , which will take place from 14 till 19 August 2021.

Three Miles to the End of the World tells the story of Adi, a 17-year-old gay teenager who, after coming from a bigger city to his home village in the Danube Delta for summer holidays meets Razvan, a student from Bucharest vacationing there, and falls in love with him. Angry because of their “parading around,” a group of teenagers beat him up. Now, Adi must face not only backward thinking villagers, but also his loving mother and father, who seem to be on the same wavelength as their neighbours.

The film is produced by Miruna Berescu of FAMart Association and the budget is estimated at 1,093,000 EUR, of which 315,000 EUR is secured. The team is looking for coproducers and sales at CineLink.

Principal photography is planned for July and August of 2022.

Production information:

Producer:

FAMart Association (Romania)

Credits:

Writer and Director: Emanuel Parvu

Producer: Miruna Berescu