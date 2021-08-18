FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2021: CineLink Drama Showcases Hungarian Series The Grand Trial

SARAJEVO: Iván Szabó, the writer behind Land of Storms (2014), which premiered at the Berlinale and competed for the Heart of Sarajevo, returns to the Sarajevo Film Festival to present his TV series project The Grand Trial at the festival’s CineLink Drama held 14-19 August 2021.

Based on true events, The Grand Trial delves into one of the biggest blood libel affairs of 19th century Europe. When a handmaid disappears without a trace from a Hungarian village, local Jews are accused of using her blood for ritual purposes. Soon, the small village becomes the centre of nationwide antisemitic hysteria and whole families are put to trial and destroyed.

Through eight 55-minute episodes, the creators will show the story both from the side of the accusers and the accused ones, and will question the problems of propaganda, fake news, conspiracy theories and racist intolerance.

The series is produced by Ádám Farkas of Cinesuper and the budget is estimated at 5 m EUR. With the Hungarian 30% tax rebate in place, the team is looking for coproducers from Germany, Austria, Poland, Serbia and/or Romania, as well as potential broadcasters and distributors.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cinesuper (Hungary)

Ádám Farkas: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Creator: Iván Szabó

Producer: Ádám Farkas