FESTIVALS: Great Freedom Wins Sarajevo Film Festival 2021

SARAJEVO: The Austrian/German coproduction Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit by Sebastian Meise has received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film at the 27th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival . The closing ceremony was held on 19 August 2021, but the festival that opened on 13 August will wrap on 20 August 2021.

Serbian Milica Tomović was awarded best director for Celts.

In the industry section CineLink, the Eurimages Coproduction Development Award went to Forget the Ocean, Why Not Try Surfing These Insane River Waves (Serbia) directed by Marko Grba Singh.

Earlier it was announced that the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Nominee for European Film Award was the short documentary My Uncle Tudor by Olga Lucovnicova.

A total of 47 films vied for awards in four competition programmes: Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films and Student Films.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

OFFICIAL AWARDS:

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:

Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:

Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)

Produced by EED productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:

Flaka Latifi, Era Balaj, Urate Shabani for The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / La colline où rugissent les lioness (Kosovo, France)

Directed by Luàna Bajrami

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:

Georg Friedrich for Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:

Landscape of Resistance (Serbia, Germany, France)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Special Jury Award:

Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Stefan Pavlović

Special Jury Mention:

The Same Dream (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Petri

Human Rights Award:

Les Enfants terribles (Turkey, Germany, France)

Directed by Ahmet Necdet Çupur

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:

Everything Ahead (France, Croatia)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Special Jury Mention:

Displaced (Kosovo)

Directed by Samir Karahoda

COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM:

Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:

Summer Planning (Romania)

Directed by Alexandru Mironescu

Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Award:

Wim Wenders

Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:

Looking for Venera (Kosovo)

Directed by Norika Sefa

Special Jury Mention:

Playground (Belgium)

Directed by Laura Wandel

HEARTS OF SARAJEVO FOR THE BEST TV SERIES:

Best Drama Series:

The Family

Best Comedy:

Big Perica’s Diary

Best Series Creator:

Bojan Vuletić for The Family

Best Actor:

Boris Isaković for The Family

Best Actress:

Jasna Đuričić for The Group

Rising Star:

Ivana Zečević for The Group

CINELINK AWARDS:

CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS 2021:

Eurimages Coproduction Development Award:

Forget the Ocean, Why Not Try Surfing These Insane River Waves (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Grba Singh

The Artekino International Prize:

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Film Center Serbia Award:

Vanja (Germany)

Directed by Aleksandra Odić

Film Centre Montenegro Award:

Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Special Mention:

Lunatic (Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Šterk

WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:

TRT Award:

A Ballad (Bosnia and Herzegovina )

Directed by Aida Begić

Post Republic Award:

The Tase of Apple Is Red (Israel, Germany)

Directed by Ehab Tarabieh

CineLink Iridium Award:

Citizen Saint (Georgia)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:

Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:

Hooked (Romania)

TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:

Jinx (Croatia)

AWARDS OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FILMMAKERS OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:

Ivica Matić Award for Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Cinema in 2019:

Elma Tataragić – screenwriter of Stiches by Miroslav Terzić (West End Productions) and God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya by Teona Strugar Mitevska (Sisters and Brother Mitevski)

Nermin Hamzagić – director of Full Moon (SCCA/pro.ba)

Award for Overall Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film:

Director, scriptwriter, cinematographer and producer Mustafa Kapidžić

Ivica Matić Award for Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Cinema in 2020:

Damir Ibrahimović – producer of Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic (Deblokada)

Igor Čamo – sound designer of Quo Vadis, Aida? and Focus, Grandma! by Pjer Zalica (Obala Art Centar)

Award for Overall Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film:

Director Ratko Orozović

Cinematographer Danijal Šukalo

SARAJEVO FILM FESTIVAL SHORT FILM NOMINEE FOR THE CANDIDACY FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY AWARD:

My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)

Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

CINEUROPA PRIZE:

Moon, 66 Questions (Greece, France)

Directed by Jacqueline Lentzo

C.I.C.A.E. PRIZE:



Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Sebastian Meise

BH FILM STUDENT PROGRAMME AWARD:

Best BH Student Film:

Bjelko

Directed by Almir Zoletić

Special Jury Award:

Atanasija

Directed by Boško Krljaš

Special Jury Mention:

Wheel of Life

Directed by Tamara Maksimović

TALENTS SARAJEVO: PACK&PITCH:

CineLink Award:

The Holy Kid (Greece)

Directed by IordanisTheodosiadis

Studio Chelia Award:

A Ton of Ice Cream (North Macedonia)

Directed by Sandra Gjorgieva

DOCU TALENTS FROM THE EAST PRESENTED BY JI.HLAVA INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL:

Docu Talents Award:

Freedom Squared (Russia)

Directed by Anastasia Zverkova

DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE ORGANISED IN COOPERATION WITH BALKAN DOCUMENTARY CENTER:

Movies that Matter Award:

No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter

IDFA Award:

Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Nemanja Vojinović

Produced by Rt dobre Nade

Coproduced by Urgh! and Set Sail Films

DOK Preview Award:

Cent'anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy)

Directed by Maja Prelog

Produced by Cvinger Film

Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Zena Films

CAT&Docs Award:

Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Nemanja Vojinović

Produced by Rt dobre Nade

Coproduced by Urgh! and Set Sail Films

HBO Europe Award:

No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikolay Stefanov

Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter

Avanpost Media Award:

Cent'anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy)

Directed by Maja Prelog

Produced by Cvinger Film

Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Zena Films