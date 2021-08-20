FESTIVALS: Great Freedom Wins Sarajevo Film Festival 2021

Serbian Milica Tomović was awarded best director for Celts.
In the industry section CineLink, the Eurimages Coproduction Development Award went to Forget the Ocean, Why Not Try Surfing These Insane River Waves (Serbia) directed by Marko Grba Singh.
Earlier it was announced that the Sarajevo Film Festival’s Nominee for European Film Award was the short documentary My Uncle Tudor by Olga Lucovnicova.
A total of 47 films vied for awards in four competition programmes: Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films and Student Films.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
OFFICIAL AWARDS:
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – FEATURE FILM:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Film:
Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Director:
Milica Tomović for Celts / Kelti (Serbia)
Produced by EED productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actress:
Flaka Latifi, Era Balaj, Urate Shabani for The Hill Where Lionesses Roar / La colline où rugissent les lioness (Kosovo, France)
Directed by Luàna Bajrami
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Actor:
Georg Friedrich for Great Freedom / Grosse Freiheit (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – DOCUMENTARY FILM:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Documentary:
Landscape of Resistance (Serbia, Germany, France)
Directed by Marta Popivoda
Special Jury Award:
Looking for Horses (the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Stefan Pavlović
Special Jury Mention:
The Same Dream (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Petri
Human Rights Award:
Les Enfants terribles (Turkey, Germany, France)
Directed by Ahmet Necdet Çupur
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – SHORT FILM:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Short Film - Academy Award® Qualifying:
Everything Ahead (France, Croatia)
Directed by Mate Ugrin
Special Jury Mention:
Displaced (Kosovo)
Directed by Samir Karahoda
COMPETITION PROGRAMME – STUDENT FILM:
Heart of Sarajevo for Best Student Film:
Summer Planning (Romania)
Directed by Alexandru Mironescu
Honourary Heart of Sarajevo Award:
Wim Wenders
Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality:
Looking for Venera (Kosovo)
Directed by Norika Sefa
Special Jury Mention:
Playground (Belgium)
Directed by Laura Wandel
HEARTS OF SARAJEVO FOR THE BEST TV SERIES:
Best Drama Series:
The Family
Best Comedy:
Big Perica’s Diary
Best Series Creator:
Bojan Vuletić for The Family
Best Actor:
Boris Isaković for The Family
Best Actress:
Jasna Đuričić for The Group
Rising Star:
Ivana Zečević for The Group
CINELINK AWARDS:
CINELINK CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AWARDS 2021:
Eurimages Coproduction Development Award:
Forget the Ocean, Why Not Try Surfing These Insane River Waves (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Grba Singh
The Artekino International Prize:
Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark)
Directed by Ralitza Petrova
Film Center Serbia Award:
Vanja (Germany)
Directed by Aleksandra Odić
Film Centre Montenegro Award:
Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France)
Directed by Selman Nacar
Special Mention:
Lunatic (Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Šterk
WORK IN PROGRESS AWARDS:
TRT Award:
A Ballad (Bosnia and Herzegovina )
Directed by Aida Begić
Post Republic Award:
The Tase of Apple Is Red (Israel, Germany)
Directed by Ehab Tarabieh
CineLink Iridium Award:
Citizen Saint (Georgia)
Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
CINELINK DRAMA AWARDS:
Croatian Audiovisual Centre Drama Award:
Hooked (Romania)
TV Drama Vision Pitch Award:
Jinx (Croatia)
AWARDS OF THE ASSOCIATION OF FILMMAKERS OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:
Ivica Matić Award for Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Cinema in 2019:
Elma Tataragić – screenwriter of Stiches by Miroslav Terzić (West End Productions) and God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya by Teona Strugar Mitevska (Sisters and Brother Mitevski)
Nermin Hamzagić – director of Full Moon (SCCA/pro.ba)
Award for Overall Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film:
Director, scriptwriter, cinematographer and producer Mustafa Kapidžić
Ivica Matić Award for Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Cinema in 2020:
Damir Ibrahimović – producer of Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Zbanic (Deblokada)
Igor Čamo – sound designer of Quo Vadis, Aida? and Focus, Grandma! by Pjer Zalica (Obala Art Centar)
Award for Overall Contribution to Bosnian and Herzegovinian Film:
Director Ratko Orozović
Cinematographer Danijal Šukalo
SARAJEVO FILM FESTIVAL SHORT FILM NOMINEE FOR THE CANDIDACY FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM ACADEMY AWARD:
My Uncle Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova
CINEUROPA PRIZE:
Moon, 66 Questions (Greece, France)
Directed by Jacqueline Lentzo
C.I.C.A.E. PRIZE:
Great Freedom (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Sebastian Meise
BH FILM STUDENT PROGRAMME AWARD:
Best BH Student Film:
Bjelko
Directed by Almir Zoletić
Special Jury Award:
Atanasija
Directed by Boško Krljaš
Special Jury Mention:
Wheel of Life
Directed by Tamara Maksimović
TALENTS SARAJEVO: PACK&PITCH:
CineLink Award:
The Holy Kid (Greece)
Directed by IordanisTheodosiadis
Studio Chelia Award:
A Ton of Ice Cream (North Macedonia)
Directed by Sandra Gjorgieva
DOCU TALENTS FROM THE EAST PRESENTED BY JI.HLAVA INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL:
Docu Talents Award:
Freedom Squared (Russia)
Directed by Anastasia Zverkova
DOCU ROUGH CUT BOUTIQUE ORGANISED IN COOPERATION WITH BALKAN DOCUMENTARY CENTER:
Movies that Matter Award:
No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter
IDFA Award:
Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
Produced by Rt dobre Nade
Coproduced by Urgh! and Set Sail Films
DOK Preview Award:
Cent'anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy)
Directed by Maja Prelog
Produced by Cvinger Film
Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Zena Films
CAT&Docs Award:
Bottlemen (Serbia, Slovenia)
Directed by Nemanja Vojinović
Produced by Rt dobre Nade
Coproduced by Urgh! and Set Sail Films
HBO Europe Award:
No Place for You in Our Town (Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikolay Stefanov
Produced by Smarty Pants Shooter
Avanpost Media Award:
Cent'anni (Slovenia, Poland, Italy)
Directed by Maja Prelog
Produced by Cvinger Film
Coproduced by Agresywna Banda, Zena Films