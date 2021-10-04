04-10-2021

BOX OFFICE: Serbian Toma Rocks Bosnian BO in Its Opening Week

    Toma by Dragan Bjelogrlić

    SARAJEVO: The biopic Toma directed by famous Serbian actor/director/producer Dragan Bjelogrlić broke the 2021 record in Bosnia and Herzegovina with 40,877 admissions and 112,900 EUR / 220,815 BAM gross in its first week. The film was released by Oskar film from Banja Luka in 41 cinemas throughout the country on 23 September 2021.

    In comparison, Fast & Furious, which is the second highest grosser in its first week (17 - 23 June 2021) in 2021, had 10,537 admissions and 36,294 EUR / 70,984 BAM gross.

    Toma by Dragan Bjelogrlić, credit: Aleksandar KujučevToma is a biopic of the famous Serbian and Yugoslav folk singer Toma Zdravković, and it stars Milan Marić. Zoran Lisinac is the co-director of the film.

    The film was produced by Dragan Bjelogrlić and Željko Joksimović through Cobra Film and Minacord, respectively. The production was supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija.

    In Serbia, where it was released by Art Vista, Toma had an even bigger success with 91,042 admissions and approximately 340,560 EUR / 40,081,532 RSD in its opening week of 16 - 22 September 2021.

