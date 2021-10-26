FNE Oscar Watch 2022: The White Fortress to Represent Bosnia and Herzegovina in Oscar Race

SARAJEVO: Igor Drljača’s third feature film The White Fortress / Tabija has been selected as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Canadian/Bosnian coproduction.

The film had its world premiere in the 2021 Berlinale’s Generation 14plus sub-section.

The film starring Pavle Čemerikić, Sumeja Dardagan, Jasmin Geljo and Kerim Čutuna is about a teenager crushed between the dark world of his criminal cousins in Sarajevo and the discovery of love.

Igor Drljača is also the producer with Albert Shin through Canada's TimeLapse Pictures, and Adis Djapo and Amra Bakšić Čamo are the Bosnian producers through SCCA/pro.ba. Canada’s Gearshift Films is also a coproducer.

The film was supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Sarajevo Canton and Film Fund in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Telefilm and Ontario Creates in Canada, and by Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA for development, and the Hubert Balls Fund for development.