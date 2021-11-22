BOX OFFICE: Serbian South Wind 2 – Speed Up Tops Box Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO: South Wind 2 – Speed Up / Južni vetar 2 – Ubrzanje directed by Miloš Avramović topped the 11 – 14 November 2021 weekend chart in Bosnia and Herzegovina, just a week after its success in Serbian film theatres in its opening week. The film, released by BLITZ Film & Video , racked up 38,805 admissions, grossing 133, 235 EUR / 260,585 KM.

South Wind 2 - Speed Up continued its success during its first week, reaching 59,443 admissions and grossing 194,478 EUR / 380,367 KM by 17 November. The film is Serbian/Croatian coproduction produced by Režim in coproduction with Serbian Telecom, Archangel Digital Studios, Telefilm, Archangel Studios, and Film District.

This has been the second hit coming from Serbia to film theatres in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The previous one, Dragan Bjelogrlić’s Toma, produced by Cobra Film and Minacord, held the previous record of 40,887 admissions and 112,900 EUR / 220,815 KM in its first week.

Production Information:

Producer:

Režim (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Serbian Telecom (Serbia)

Archangel Digital Studios (Serbia)

Telefilm (Croatia)

Archangel Studios (Serbia)

Film District

Supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre – HAVC.

Contacts:

Miloš Avramović (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Tatjana Žeželj Gojković (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. )

Credits:

Director: Miloš Avramović

Scriptwriter: Petar Mihajlović, Miloš Avramović

DoP: Lazar Radić

Editor: Lazar Predojev

Cast: Miloš Biković, Miodrag Radonjić, Predsrag Miki Manojlović, Alerksandar Berček, Jovana Stojiljković, Luka Grbić, Marian Valev, Zachary Baharov, Anastasia Everall , Mak Marinov, Assen Blatechki, Nenad Heraković, Mladen Sovilj