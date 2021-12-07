BOX OFFICE: Danis Tanović's Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair Tops Box Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO: The latest comedy directed by Oscar winner Danis Tanović, Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair, which premiered at the opening of the Sarajevo Film Festival , followed by a week of preview screenings, opened in 15 cinemas in Bosnia and Herzegovina on 2 December 2021, gaining 20,707 EUR / 40,500 KM and attracting 6,083 admissions in its first weekend.

Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair tells the story of two friends who run small restaurants serving the famous national dish ćevapi in the Sarajevo Old Town. After the difficult pandemic year, when both friends are hoping to revive their businesses, an unexpected visit from a Croatian blogger puts a strain on the relationship between the two friends and their neighbours.

The film has been produced within the Sarajevo City of Film for Global Screen project by the Obala Art Centar and the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), and is distributed by Continental Film.

The opening of the film was preceded by a lively discussion in the media between the producers, the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the largest exhibitor in Bosnia and Herzegovina, CineStar Cinemas, after CineStar refused to show the film. Stating commercial reasons, CineStar called for the politicisation of the subject to cease, but The Competition Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to start an investigation regarding public complaints by filmmakers that local films and the distributors of their films are not treated equally to foreign, especially American, films and distributors. The investigation is ongoing, and filmmakers are using this opportunity to, once again, accent the need for a Cinema Law to be passed. In the meantime, on the day before the opening, CineStar decided to include the film in its programme.

Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair has already proved to be more successful than any of the local films in previous years. By comparison, the Oscar nominated Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić (Deblokada, 2020), holds a 10 year record with 36,162 EUR / 70,726.5 KM gross and 11,340 admissions all together.

Production Information:

Producers:

Obala Art Centre (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT)

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Danis Tanović

Scriptwriters: Danis Tanović, Nikola Kuprešanin

DoP: Damir Šagolj

Editor: Redžinald Šimek

Cast: Branko Đurić, Izudin Bajrović, Helena Vuković, Kerim Čutuna, Almir Palata Prle, Anja Matković, Goran Navojec, Faketa Salihbegović-Avdagić, Mirvad Kurić, Nermin Tulić