BOX OFFICE: Bosnia and Herzegovina Sees Rise of Interest in Domestic Films for Second Consecutive Year

SARAJEVO: Danis Tanović’s Not So Friendly Neighbourhood Affair / Deset u pola ( Obala Art Centre , 2021) scored 35,341 admissions in 2021, following the success of Jasmila Žbanić’s Quo Vadis, Aida?, which reached the 4th place in admissions top list in 2020 with 11,340 admissions, a significant number for a pandemic year.

The total gross in 2021 in Bosnia and Herzegovina was 3,468,176 EUR / 6,783,163 KM, with 1,110,280 admissions of which 41.1% was European and 3.31% national share.

It was a good year for regional production, as Serbian Toma by Dragan Bjelogrlić (Cobra Film, Minacord, 2021) and South Wind 2 – Speed Up / Južnivetar: ubrazanje by Miloš Avramović (Režim, 2021) positioned themselves in the first and second place of the Bosnian box office, respectively.

Not So Friendly Neighborhood Affair / Deset u pola was produced by the Obala Art Centre from Bosnia and Herzegovina under the umbrella of Sarajevo Film Festival's Sarajevo City of Film for Global Screens initiative in coproduction with the Turkish Radio Television and Poetika Film Produksiyon Reklam Ve Organizasyon from Turkey.

Quo Vadis, Aida? was produced by Deblokada (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 (the Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie Prod, Torden Film (Norway), TRT, ZDF arte , ORF (Film/Television-Agreement) and BHRT (Bosnia and Herzegovina).