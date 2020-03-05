Sofia Meetings Announces Projects Selection

SOFIA: The 17th edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market, set to take place from 18 to 22 March 2020 within the 24th Sofia International Film Festival, will host 38 projects of first, second and third films.
The Second Film Projects selection of the main Bulgarian industry platform for film contains six projects, two of them from CEE countries. The Plus Minus One Projects section for first and third films comprises 11 projects, of which seven come from CEE countries.
The total number of projects in the third Sofia Meetings section Projects in Bank is 13, with 11 of them coming from Bulgaria, one from North Macedonia and one from Italy. Additionally, First Film First brings to Sofia eight more projects, of which six come from CEE countries.
The Works in Progress section is to be announced soon.
Projects from CEE Countries:
Second Film Projects:
Nene (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Khatchvani
Produced by 20 Steps Productions
Sex Cut (Albania, Italy)
Directed by Eno Milkani
Produced by Bunker Film / Lupin Film
Plus Minus One Projects:
1970 (Serbia, Hungary, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Darko Lungulov
Produced by Papa Films
Backwoods (Czech Republic)
Directed by Evzenie Brabcova
Produced by BFilm
Bauk (Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Goran Radovanovic
Produced by Premier studio
Class 90 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boiko Boyanov
Produced by Miramar Film
The Herd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Produced by Red Carpet
The Fortune Teller (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova
Produced by Front Film / Omega Film
The Worker (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by Rohfilm Factory
Projects in Bank
3 Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures
Growing up (Bulgaria)
Directed by Alexander Lebedevsky
Produced by Zographic Films
Hello, Bulgaria (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film
Kiril's Luck (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Andonova
Produced by Kern Film
Love Land (Bulgaria, Poland)
Directed by Viktoria Marinov
Produced by Entertain Pictures
Noir (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ilya Velchev
Produced by Influx Media Group
Sabattier Effect (North Macedonia)
Directed by Eleonora Veninova
Produced by DNF Films
The Lesser Evil (Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
Produced by Geopoly
The Trophy (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andre Chandelle
Produced by Fabrikata Film Production
Triumph (Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Produced by Abraxas Film
Via Balkanis (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borislav Mihailovski
Produced by Magic Storylines
Women Do Cry (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Activist 38
First Film First Projects:
Little Trouble Girl (Slovenia)
Directed by Urska Djukic
Produced by Nosorogi
Shipbuilding (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Zulfikar Filandra
Produced by Marletti
Leave the Door Open (Croatia)
Directed by Judita Gamulin
Produced by Eclectica
Pula (Croatia)
Directed by Andrej Korovljev
Produced by Kinematograf
Windy Days Are Good for Flying (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petar Krumov
Produced by Klas Film
Silvana (Serbia)
Directed by Nikola Zdravkovic
Click HERE to see the full list of selected projects.