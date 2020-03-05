Orly2020 460x100 filmneweruope Febio 460x100 px

Sofia Meetings Announces Projects Selection

SOFIA: The 17th edition of the Sofia Meetings coproduction market, set to take place from 18 to 22 March 2020 within the 24th Sofia International Film Festival, will host 38 projects of first, second and third films.

The Second Film Projects selection of the main Bulgarian industry platform for film contains six projects, two of them from CEE countries. The Plus Minus One Projects section for first and third films comprises 11 projects, of which seven come from CEE countries.

The total number of projects in the third Sofia Meetings section Projects in Bank is 13, with 11 of them coming from Bulgaria, one from North Macedonia and one from Italy. Additionally, First Film First brings to Sofia eight more projects, of which six come from CEE countries.

The Works in Progress section is to be announced soon.

Projects from CEE Countries:

Second Film Projects:

Nene (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Khatchvani
Produced by 20 Steps Productions

Sex Cut (Albania, Italy)
Directed by Eno Milkani
Produced by Bunker Film / Lupin Film 

Plus Minus One Projects:

1970 (Serbia, Hungary, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Darko Lungulov
Produced by Papa Films

Backwoods (Czech Republic)
Directed by Evzenie Brabcova
Produced by BFilm

Bauk (Bulgaria, Serbia)
Directed by Goran Radovanovic
Produced by Premier studio

Class 90 (Bulgaria)
Directed by Boiko Boyanov
Produced by Miramar Film

The Herd (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Produced by Red Carpet

The Fortune Teller (Bulgaria)
Directed by Svetla Tsotsorkova
Produced by Front Film / Omega Film

The Worker (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Eliza Petkova
Produced by Rohfilm Factory

Projects in Bank

3 Kilograms of Happiness (Bulgaria)
Directed by Zornitsa Sophia
Produced by MQ Pictures

Growing up (Bulgaria)
Directed by Alexander Lebedevsky
Produced by Zographic Films

Hello, Bulgaria (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stephan Komandarev
Produced by Argo Film

Kiril's Luck (Bulgaria)
Directed by Milena Andonova
Produced by Kern Film

Love Land (Bulgaria, Poland)
Directed by Viktoria Marinov
Produced by Entertain Pictures

Noir (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ilya Velchev
Produced by Influx Media Group

Sabattier Effect (North Macedonia)
Directed by Eleonora Veninova
Produced by DNF Films

The Lesser Evil (Bulgaria)
Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
Produced by Geopoly

The Trophy (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andre Chandelle
Produced by Fabrikata Film Production

Triumph (Bulgaria)
Directed by Peter Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva
Produced by Abraxas Film

Via Balkanis (Bulgaria)
Directed by Borislav Mihailovski
Produced by Magic Storylines

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria)
Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova
Produced by Activist 38

First Film First Projects:

Little Trouble Girl (Slovenia)
Directed by Urska Djukic
Produced by Nosorogi

Shipbuilding (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Zulfikar Filandra
Produced by Marletti

Leave the Door Open (Croatia)
Directed by Judita Gamulin
Produced by Eclectica

Pula (Croatia)
Directed by Andrej Korovljev
Produced by Kinematograf

Windy Days Are Good for Flying (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petar Krumov
Produced by Klas Film

Silvana (Serbia)
Directed by Nikola Zdravkovic

Click HERE to see the full list of selected projects.

