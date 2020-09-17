FESTIVALS: Golden Rose Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

VARNA: A total of 19 feature films and 22 shorts will be screened in the two official competitions of the 38th Golden Rose National Film Festival (24 September - 1 October 2020). Fourteen features were supported with public financing, three were coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television , and four were privately financed.

Two feature films from the official competition are coproductions with majority Bulgarian participation, one is a minority film. Two other coproductions with minority Bulgarian participation will be screened “out of competition”. There are five debut films.

A special focus will be put on the film heritage digitalisation. The three parts of Georgi Djulgerov’s epic Measure for Measure (1981) will be screened with fully restored original colours and specially converted soundtrack. The overall technical and financial support of the process is carried out by the Sofia based Doli Media Studio. It is envisaged that the Golden Rose Classic programme will be further developed in the future.

The Festival will open with Siamak Etemadi’s Pari, a coproduction between Greece’s Heretic and Biokon, France’s Le Bureau, Netherland’s TopKapi Films, Bulgaria’s The Chouchkov Brothers, and Switzerland’s Bord Cadre Films.

The main competition's international jury will be headed by the famous directorial duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov. The other members are producer Laszlo Kantor from Hungary, film critic Petia Alexandrova and actor Velizar Binev from Bulgaria, and film critic and industry expert Edvinas Pukšta from Lithuania.

The short films competition jury will be headed by film critic Deyan Statulov, actress Elena Telbis and director Hristo Simeonov.

The Golden Rose National Film Festival is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture, and the Varna municipality.

Programme Line Up:

Feature Film Competition

18% Grey (Bulgaria, Germany, Serbia, North Macedonia, Belgium)

Directed by Viktor Chouchkov Jr.

Produced by The Chouchkov Brothers

Coproduced by Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Cinnamon Films, Sektor Film, Raised by Wolves, Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM, Film Center Serbia, North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe Programme – Media

A Dose of Happiness (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yana Titova

Produced by No Blink Studio

Ashes Over the Sun (Bulgaria)

Directed by Bogomil Kalinov

Produced by Invictus

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Blessed Are the Meek (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Stoyanov, Wojciech Todorow

Produced by Screening Emotions

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Danny. Legend. God (Bulgaria, UK)

Directed by Yavor Petkov

Produced by Shipka Ltd

Dante`s Heaven (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Radev

Produced by PREMIERstudio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Do Not Argue with the Bath Staff (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Tscherkelov

Produced by Nach-Zach Vision

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Fear (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivailo Hristov

Produced by Pro Film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Goodbye, Johnny (Bulgaria)

Directed by Konstantin Burov

Produced by Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Last Call (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivaylo Penchev

Produced by Urban Media

Coproduced by Cinemaq

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Pelican Blood (Germany, Bulgaria)

Directed by Katrin Gebbe

Produced by Junafilm (Germany), Miramar (Bulgaria)

Supported by the Hamburg Film Fund, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages

Reunion (Bulgaria)

Directed by Niki Iliev

Produced by Silver Light Pictures

Scenes from the Life of an Actress (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Vladimirov

Produced by Gala Film

Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Blessed (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stanimir Trifonov

Produced by Incomes Project

Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television, Doli Media Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Rest is Ash (Bulgaria)

Directed by Georgi Kostov

Produced by Korund-X

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

The Short Straw (Bulgaria)

Directed by Dimitar Petkov

Produced by ARS Digital Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Till the Final Caprice (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivan Yurukov

Produced by Vagabonti Films

Wildings (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Produced by Spirit Production House

yataghan (Bulgaria)

Directed by Andrey Andonov, Vladimir Borisov

Produced by A Plus Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center