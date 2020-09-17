FESTIVALS: Golden Rose Film Festival 2020 Announces Lineup

Two feature films from the official competition are coproductions with majority Bulgarian participation, one is a minority film. Two other coproductions with minority Bulgarian participation will be screened “out of competition”. There are five debut films.
A special focus will be put on the film heritage digitalisation. The three parts of Georgi Djulgerov’s epic Measure for Measure (1981) will be screened with fully restored original colours and specially converted soundtrack. The overall technical and financial support of the process is carried out by the Sofia based Doli Media Studio. It is envisaged that the Golden Rose Classic programme will be further developed in the future.
The Festival will open with Siamak Etemadi’s Pari, a coproduction between Greece’s Heretic and Biokon, France’s Le Bureau, Netherland’s TopKapi Films, Bulgaria’s The Chouchkov Brothers, and Switzerland’s Bord Cadre Films.
The main competition's international jury will be headed by the famous directorial duo Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov. The other members are producer Laszlo Kantor from Hungary, film critic Petia Alexandrova and actor Velizar Binev from Bulgaria, and film critic and industry expert Edvinas Pukšta from Lithuania.
The short films competition jury will be headed by film critic Deyan Statulov, actress Elena Telbis and director Hristo Simeonov.
The Golden Rose National Film Festival is organised by the Bulgarian National Film Center with the support of the Ministry of Culture, and the Varna municipality.
Programme Line Up:
Feature Film Competition
18% Grey (Bulgaria, Germany, Serbia, North Macedonia, Belgium)
Directed by Viktor Chouchkov Jr.
Produced by The Chouchkov Brothers
Coproduced by Ostlicht Filmproduktion, Cinnamon Films, Sektor Film, Raised by Wolves, Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, MDM, Film Center Serbia, North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe Programme – Media
A Dose of Happiness (Bulgaria)
Directed by Yana Titova
Produced by No Blink Studio
Ashes Over the Sun (Bulgaria)
Directed by Bogomil Kalinov
Produced by Invictus
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Blessed Are the Meek (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Stoyanov, Wojciech Todorow
Produced by Screening Emotions
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Danny. Legend. God (Bulgaria, UK)
Directed by Yavor Petkov
Produced by Shipka Ltd
Dante`s Heaven (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Radev
Produced by PREMIERstudio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Do Not Argue with the Bath Staff (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Tscherkelov
Produced by Nach-Zach Vision
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Fear (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivailo Hristov
Produced by Pro Film
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Goodbye, Johnny (Bulgaria)
Directed by Konstantin Burov
Produced by Doli Media Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Last Call (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivaylo Penchev
Produced by Urban Media
Coproduced by Cinemaq
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Pelican Blood (Germany, Bulgaria)
Directed by Katrin Gebbe
Produced by Junafilm (Germany), Miramar (Bulgaria)
Supported by the Hamburg Film Fund, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages
Reunion (Bulgaria)
Directed by Niki Iliev
Produced by Silver Light Pictures
Scenes from the Life of an Actress (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Vladimirov
Produced by Gala Film
Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
The Blessed (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stanimir Trifonov
Produced by Incomes Project
Coproduced by Bulgarian National Television, Doli Media Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
The Rest is Ash (Bulgaria)
Directed by Georgi Kostov
Produced by Korund-X
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
The Short Straw (Bulgaria)
Directed by Dimitar Petkov
Produced by ARS Digital Studio
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Till the Final Caprice (Bulgaria)
Directed by Ivan Yurukov
Produced by Vagabonti Films
Wildings (Bulgaria)
Directed by Martin Makariev
Produced by Spirit Production House
yataghan (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Andonov, Vladimir Borisov
Produced by A Plus Films
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center