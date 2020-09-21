FNE at Golden Rose 2020: Wildlings

The privately financed film is one of the latest Bulgarian box office hits, following the success of Attraction (2018), initiated, produced, and released by the same team.

In August 2020 HBO GO included the film in the list of Bulgarian titles available to the Bulgarian audience and to the audiences of seven Balkan territories.

The script, written by Borislav Zahariev, describes the incredible adventures of two brave and nice ladies. Friends from childhood, Boryana and Mila start a series of funny but not always safe adventures. Reflecting the structure of Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Louise, the story consciously relies on abundant action, unexpected twists, and bold performances with racing cars.

"We wanted to make a film about two brave women, who are not afraid of taking risks. We made them rush headlong after their dreams. We wish that our film serves as an example to Bulgarian women in proposing them our vision on combativeness and pursuing goals. Sometimes, someone has to show that there is always a way", actress/producer Yana Marinova told the Bulgarian media.

Yana Marinova and Luiza Grigorova-Makariev play the two leads. The cast also includes Alexander Sano, Yavor Baharov, Kalin Vrachanski, Daria Simeonova, and Asen Blatechki, all of them well known by the Bulgarian audience. Emerging Swiss star Basil Eidenbenz is also part of the cast.

The film was shot in May and June 2019 in bigger Bulgarian towns, including Sofia, Ruse, Varna and Veliko Tarnovo. A year earlier the crew had produced a 10-minutes teaser that was launched at different film markets, including the Cannes Film Market. According to Marinova the core crew of the film consisted of nearly 100 persons, along with many more people from several local municipalities, who helped the film to become more popular.

The domestic release was on 29 November 2019. It was followed by numerous screenings outside Bulgaria in the presence of key crew members. “Between November 2019 and mid-March 2020 we traveled over 50,000 km by plane or by car”, Yana Marinova affirmed

The film was produced by Spirit Production House in association with Silvernoise as the main partner. The national distributor is Lenta and Free Dolphin Entertainment is distributing worldwide.

Production Information:

Producer:

Spirit Production House

Coproducer:

Silvernoise

Alexander Sano

Credits:

Director: Martin Makariev

Scriptwriter: Borislav Zahariev

DoP: Andrey Andreev

Composer: Anthony Rikev (Wah Tony), Alexander Sano and Mihail Dichev

Cast: Yana Marinova , Luiza Grigorova-Makariev; Alexander Sano, Basil Eidenbenz, Yavor Baharov, Kalin Vrachanski, Daria Simeonova, Asen Blatechki