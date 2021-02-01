Balkan Documentary Center 2021 Call for Applications

SOFIA: The Balkan Documentary Center has issued calls for applications for BDC Discoveries and to Docu Rough Cut Boutique. BDC Discoveries applications are due on 12 March 2021. Docu Rough Cut Boutique applications are due on 8 February 2021.

BDC Discoveries is open to documentary filmmakers who either come from the Balkans or are working on a Balkan-related topic and would like to collaborate with the region. It is for documentary projects in development with international potential and a cross-media angle. The format is seven teams of producer plus a writer or director. BDC Discoveries 2021 will take place in three modules: Sofia (May 2021 –in person or online), Prizren (August 2021 – in person or online) and the third one (October/November 2021) at a leading documentary film market, which will be announced in February 2021.

Docu Rough Cut Boutique is a platform dedicated to documentary projects in the advanced phase of the editing process, open to projects coming from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. The programme is organised in three working modules: Budapest (March 2021 – online or hybrid), Sofia (June 2021 – online or residential) and Sarajevo (August 2021 – residential). The programme culminates at the Sarajevo Film Festival, where five projects will be presented at CineLink Industry Days.

Both programmes are conducted in English, and proficiency in written and spoken English is obligatory.