FNE at Sofia IFF 2021: Brazilian The Pink Cloud Wins Grand Prix of Sofia IFF

The International Jury, headed by Canadian/Bulgarian film director Theodore Ushev and composed of directors Ilya Khrzhanovskiy from Russia, Svetla Tsotsorkova from Bulgaria, Szabolcs Hajdu from Hungary, and actress Natasha Petrovic from North Macedonia, liked the “pinch of optimism in a poetic film by a young 31-year old Brazilian female director”.
The Special Jury Award went to the Bulgarian/German German Lessons (Moviemento/Heimathafen Film & Media), a socially engaged debut by Pavel G. Vesnakov, because of its “great sense of style, proportion and unique sensitivity”. The film also won the FIPRESCI prize. China’s Zhou Ziyang became Best Director for his Wuhai (Juben Pictures), defined by the jury as a “real crystal”, while Christian Johannes won a Special Mention for his Swiss Spagat (Cognitofilms).
Andrey Koulev’s animated film Santiago (Koulev Film Production) won Best Bulgarian Short Film with 1,500 EUR cash and 8,000 EUR in postproduction services, provided for the second year by Doli Media Studio.
The Balkan jury headed by Israeli producer/director Doron Eran and composed of directors Lili Horvath from Hungary and John-Paul Davidson from the UK gave its award to Jasmila Zbanic’s Bosnian war film Quo Vadis, Aida?, coproduced by the directress’s Deblokada, Austria’s Coop99, Romania’s Digital Cube, Netherlands’ N279 Productions, Germany’s Razor Film, Poland’s Extreme Emotions, France’s Indie Prod, Turkeys TRT and Norway's Tordenfilm.
Kamen Kalev’s French/Bulgarian February, produced by Koro Films and Waterfront Film, was awarded Best Bulgarian Film by a separate jury composed of Christine Dollhofer (Crossing Europe Film Festival, Linz), Stefan Laudyn (Warsaw IFF) and Lenka Tyrpáková (Karlovy Vary IFF).
The Romanian/Finish/German film Acasa, My Home by Radu Ciorniciuc was named Best Documentary.
Between 11 and 21 March, 2021 most of the 134 films from 53 countries were screened in Sofia and in other cities at 30% of the theatres’ capacity. Between 22 March and 11 April 2021, a total of 73 films will be available online for the audience in Bulgaria.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand prix ‘Sofia City of Film’
The Pink Cloud (Brazil)
Directed by Iuli Gerbase
Produced by Prana Filmes
Jury Special Prize
German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Moviemento
Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media
Best Director Award
Zhou Ziyang for Wuhai (China)
Produced by Juben Pictures
Special Mention
Spagat (Switzerland)
Directed by Christian Johannes
Produced by Cognitofilms
Doli Media Studio Award for Best Bulgarian Short Film
Santiago (Bulgaria)
Directed by Andrey Koulev
Produced by Koulev Film Production
Special Mention
Tanda (Bugaria)
Directed by Teodora-Kosara Popova
Produced by NATFA Kr. Sarafov
Domaine Boyar Award for Best Balkan Film
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Zbanic
Produced by Deblokada (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
Coproduced by Coop99 (Austria), Digital Cube (Romania), N279 Productions (Netherlands), Razor Film (Germany), Extreme Emotions (Poland), Indie (Prod France), TRT (Turkey), Tordenfilm (Norway)
Special Mention Best Balkan Film
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, Netherlands, France, Bosnia & Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikic
Produced by Sense Production (Serbia)
Coproduced by Tramal Films (Slovenia), Kepler Film (Netherlands), Les Films d'Antoine (France), SCCA/PRO.BA (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
Best Documentary Film Award
Acasa, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film (Romania)
Coproduced by Corso Film (Finland), Kino Company (Germany)
Special Mention Documentary Film
Anny (Czech Republic)
Directed by Helena Trestikova
Produced by Negativ Film Productions
Special Mention Documentary Film
Gunda (Norway, USA)
Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky
Produced by Sant & Usant Production (Norway)
Coproduced by Louverture Films (US)
Best Bulgarian Feature Film
February (France, Bulgaria)
Directed by Kamen Kalev
Produced by Koro Films
Coproduced by Waterfront Film
FIPRESCI Award
German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)
Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov
Produced by Moviemento
Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media
Bulgarian Guild of Film Critics Best Balkan Film Award
Uppercase Print (Romania)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by microFILM
Coproduced by Romanian Television (TVR), Hi Film Productions
Young Jury Award for a Film in the International Competition
Luzzu (Malta)
Directed by Alex Camilleri
Produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola, Maborosi Films
Sofia Municipality Sofia Award for Contribution to the Art
Theodosii Spassov, musician and composer (Bulgaria)
Jafar Panahi, director (Iran)
FIPRESCI 96 Platinum Award
Terry Gilliam, director (UK)