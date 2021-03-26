Sofia Meetings 2021 Gives Top Prize to Serbian Frost

SOFIA: The 18th edition of Sofia Meetings , which took place online 17- 24 March 2021, announced nine of its twelve awards during an online awards ceremony, while the remaining three will be announced later during the year. Pavle Vuckovic‘s Frost, produced by Plan 9 , about a female detective investigating a criminal case in an unusual region, won the Ten Dots Film & TV Virtual Production Studio award of services equal to the amount of 10,000 EUR.

Ten second projects, thirteen first and third projects, twelve projects In Bank, eight in the First Film First, eight in the TV series sections, and 29 Works in Progress were presented.

The award of 25,000 EUR postproduction services from Cinelab Romania went to Tomasz Mielnik, writer/director of the medieval black comedy Gregorius the Chosen One, produced by Prague based Background Films.

The Cypriot fantasy drama Maya, written and directed by Tonia Mishiali, and produced by Bark Like a Cat Films, won the 10,000 EUR post-production services offered by Hungary’s Focusfox Studio.

The international jury was composed of Dutch producer Linda van der Herberg, French producer/distributor Thomas Ordonneau and Italian producer/distributor Paolo Maria Spina.

LIST OF AWARDS:

Ten Dots Film & TV Virtual Production Studio Award

(10,000 Euro in time and services)

Frost (Serbia)

Directed by Pavle Vuckovic

Produced by Plan 9

Cinelab Romania Award

(25,000 Euro in postproduction services)

Gregorius the Chosen One (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomasz Mielnik

Produced by Background Films

Focusfox Studio (Hungary) Award

(10,000 EUR in post production services)

Maya (Cyprus)

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Produced by Bark Like a Cat Films

EastWest Filmdistribution Award

(script consultancy with Steven Goldsmith, equal to 5,000 EUR)

Grace for Sale (Turkey)

Directed by Emre Sert, Gozde Yetiskin

Produced by Guverte Film

Young Producer Award of Yapimlab (Turkey)

(project consultancy in Istanbul and network possibilities within the Turkish film industry equal to 5,000 Euro)

Djahmet (North Macedonia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film

Villa Kult Berlinale Residency Award

(400 EUR cash amount for a Bulgarian first feature project with international coproduction potential to be invested in the expenses of further research and scouting procedures for the projects & international and market consultancy and coach upon completion of the script's first draft)

The Elevator (Bulgaria)

Directed by Yassen Grigorov

Produced by Produced by Chouchkov Brothers

Mediterranean Film Institute Award

(scholarship to one of the projects selected to participate in MFI Script 2 Film Workshops)

Djahmet (North Macedonia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film

Special mention:

I'll Be Gone In June (Germany)

Directed by Katharina Rivilis

Produced by Road Movies

To be announced:

Producers Network (France) will award accreditation for Producers Network at the Cannes Market.

CROSSROADS CO-PRODUCTION FORUM (Greece) will select and present one of the projects from Sofia Meetings.

APULIA FILM FORUM (Italy) will select and present one of the projects from Sofia Meetings.