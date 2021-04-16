PRODUCTION: Bulgarian Debut Feature The Art of Falling Wraps Shooting

SOFIA: First time director Orlin Milchev completed the shooting of his feature film The Art of Falling, produced by Pavlina Jeleva through Geopoly with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center . This is the first Bulgarian feature film that started preproduction and completed shooting in the first quarter of 2021.

The script written by Marin Damianov and Neda Filcheva follows the gradual rapprochement of 17 year old Borislava to her unstable mother in a complicated family with a missing father. After starting practicing judo she learns how to take responsibility for her own happiness.

“I want to point out that the film is not on sport, nor is it just on judo. The ancient martial art, a symbol of discipline and self-challenge, is used as a metaphor. Through this coming-of-age story I want to share the message that in real life, just like in judo, knowing how to fall is important,” Orlin Milchev told FNE. “And also, that before beating others, one has to beat oneself”, Milchev added.

The budget is approximately 320,000 EUR, Pavlina Jeleva told FNE.

Elena Zamyarkova is the lead, surrounded by famous and established actors Aleksandra Sarchadjieva, Ivaylo Hristov, Ivan Barnev and Valery Iordanov. Younger Martina Troanska, Dimitar Nikolov and Polina Nedkova play characters from Borislava’s generation. Zamyarkova, Troanska and Nikolov perform the judo fights themselves, guided by Iordanov, known for his excellent sports skills.

Multi awarded Emil Christov is the DoP.

Shooting lasted three weeks and took place in Sofia in March and April 2021. Although the third COVID-19 pandemic wave was in full swing and vaccination was temporarily suspended by the state, the production luckily completed shooting without any case of infection.

Director Orlin Milchev is mostly known for his 2017 short film Dobry, but also as one of the founders of the Sofia underground music label Shano Crew. Up until now he has had eight albums with rap music released.

Production Information:

Producer:

Geopoly

Credits:

Director: Orlin Milchev

Scriptwriters: Marin Damianov, Neda Filcheva

DoP: Emil Christov

Cast: Aleksandra Sarchadjieva, Elena Zamyarkova, Ivaylo Hristov, Ivan Barnev, Valery Iordanov, Dimitar Nikolov, Polina Nedkova, Joreta Nikolova, Svetlana Yancheva, Dimitar Banenkin