Caretaker Minister of Culture Appointed in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Velislav Minekov, a professor at the National Academy of Art , was appointed the Caretaker Minister of Culture on 12 May 2021. Known as a civic and political activist he was invited by Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev to join his Cabinet, which will rule the country until the next early Parliamentary elections on 11 July 2021.

The Caretaker government was structured nearly a month after the general Parliamentary elections on 4 April 2021, when the political parties failed to form a coalition government and the Parliament had to be dissolved.

“I am taking on a position of utmost importance. National culture is not only an identity, but also a strategy of statehood. Bulgarian culture is in a deep crisis, which became more serious during the COVID -19 pandemic. It is also in serious isolation due to the lack of reforms and the traditionally low budget for culture”, Velislav Minekov told the local media.

“Therefore, we will work on a National Recovery Plan as a long-term vision. Its mission will be to bring modern Bulgarian culture out of isolation, to support creation and to ensure its access to the audiences in Bulgaria and around the world”, he also said.

Professor Minekov is a tutor in sculpture, metal design, metal art, stone art and restoration. He taught students in Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Due to the presentations of his monumental and cavalier works in Bulgaria and abroad, and his numerous awards, he gained international reputation. He is also an active supporter of cultural heritage preservation and a copyright defender.