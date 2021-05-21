Memory Starring Monica Bellucci and Liam Neeson Shoots in Bulgaria

SOFIA: The Italian actress Monica Bellucci has just joined the crew of Martin Campbell’s Memory, produced by Black Bear Pictures, which is currently being shot in Bulgaria. She will star next to Liam Neeson, who first arrived in the country in mid-April 2021. The action thriller based on the 2003 Dutch film The Memory of a Killer also stars Guy Pearce, Harold Torres, Taj Atwal and Ray Fearon.

Unlike in the summer of 2020, when the shooting of Scott Dale’s Till Death took place in Bulgaria throughout the month of August under strict COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, now nearly all members of the local crews are vaccinated.

However, the guest stars avoid any contact with people outside the production, in spite of the latest encouraging data on the decline of the epidemic wave in the country.

At the same time, local authorities are doing everything possible to provide good working conditions. For example, the municipality of the Black Sea town of Sozopol helped a lot with the complete closure of the port, where an important episode of the film was filmed on a luxurious yacht. The same is expected to happen in the city of Sofia, where certain neighborhoods on the outskirts will stand in for Mexico.

Some of the interiors will be shot in the pavilions of Nu Boyana, with the participation of a record number of Bulgarian set designers, extras, stunts and technicians.

Adapted for the English-language version by Dario Scardapane, the screenplay follows Alex (Neeson), an assassin with a memory loss, who refuses to complete a job for a dangerous crime organisation.