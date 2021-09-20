FESTIVALS: Golden Rose Film Festival 2021 Ready to Kick Off

VARNA: A total of 12 feature films and 15 short films will be screened in the two official competitions of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival , which will be held in Varna 23-29 September 2021. All feature films are supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center , and two of them are coproduced with the Bulgarian National Television .

Six feature films from the official competition are coproductions with majority Bulgarian participation. Two are coproduced with France, two with Romania, one with Germany and one with Portugal and Luxembourg.

Three coproductions were supported by Eurimages and two participated in the 2020 and 2021 Cannes Film Festival's Official Selections. There are four fiction debuts and five second feature films. Two Bulgarian minority coproductions will be screened out of competition.

The festival will open with Igor Ivanov’s Only Human, a coproduction between North Macedonia’s Skopje Film Studio, Bulgaria’s Gala Film, Serbia’s Art & Popcorn, Slovenia’s Iridium Film and Kosovo’s Trigger. “Composed of six different stories and spoken in three languages, with a Serbian DoP (Maja Radošević) and a Bulgarian sound designer (Boris Trayanov), the film is emblematic for the Balkan region. It shows that neighbouring people can support each other both artistically and technically”, said producer Galina Toneva.

Bulgaria’s experienced media expert Prof. Dr Ivo Draganov will head the jury next to the famous actress Irmena Chichikova and art historian Plamena Dimitrova-Racheva, alongside the artistic director of Ukraine’s Molodist IFF, Andriy Khalpakhchi, and the Cyprus Eurimages and Cinema Officer - Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, Diomides Nikita. The same jury will decide on the short films competition winners.

This year the Bulgarian National Film Center will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Feature Film Competition:

A Twisted World (Bulgaria)

Directed by Marius Kurkinsky

Produced by ARS Digital Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

German Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Pavel G. Vesnakov

Produced by Moviemento

Coproduced by Heimathafen Film & Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein Fund

Humble (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Svetoslav Draganov

Produced by Cineaste Maudit Production

Coproduced by Contrast Films, Parada Film, the Romanian Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Petya of My Petya (Bulgaria)

Directed by Alexander Kossev

Produced by BOF Pictures, Concept Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

January (Bulgaria, Portugal, Luxembourg)

Directed by Andrey M. Paunov

Produced by Portokal

Coproduced by BNT, Terratreme Filmes, Tarantula

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Portuguese Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme

Women Do Cry (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Produced by Activist 38

Coproduced by Ici et La Productions, ARTE France Cinema

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band (Bulgaria)

Directed by Victor Bojinov

Produced by Concept Studio

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Burgas Municipality

I Don’t Like You (Bulgaria)

Directed by Borislav Kostov

Produced by VAIK – Valeriy Kostov

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

In The Heart of the Machine (Bulgaria)

Directed by Martin Makariev

Produced by Forward Pictures Entertainment

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

February (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Kamen Kalev

Produced by Waterfront

Coproduced by Koro Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France, Eurimages

Uncle Claus (Bulgaria)

Directed by Ivaylo Penchev

Produced by Cinemaq

Coproduced by Urban Media

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Fish Bone (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Dragomir Sholev

Produced by KLAS Film

Coproduced by the Bulgarian National Television, Hi Film Productions, the Romanian Television

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Romanian Film Centre, Eurimages