FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: A Twisted World

VARNA: Marius Kurkinsky’s period drama A Twisted World, produced by ARS Digital Studio , will screen in the main competition of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23–29 September 2021). The film is a personal adaptation of a short story of the same name from Nikolay Haytov’s famous book Wild Stories, which was released in 1967 and translated into 28 languages.

The script written by actor and stage writer Emil Bonev in 2015 follows the unusual destiny of an odd but good-hearted man, struggling for love and compassion throughout his life. At a later stage, Marius Kurkinsky and Ivan Tonev contributed to the enrichment of the plot.

Actor Marius Kurkinsky, known for his one-man shows, directed his second feature and played the lead. “In his literary texts Bulgaria’s distinguished writer Nikolay Haytov suggested more than once that the world we live in is twisted in a strange way. Therefore, it is not so easy to distinguish good from evil. My unconventional character only looks simple, actually he possesses a complex soul,” Kurkinsky said.

Actors Ana Papadopoulu, Kamen Donev, Velislav Pavlov, Dimitar Nikolov, Sofiya Bobcheva and Dimitar Rachkov are included in the cast together with young amateur performers from the town of Ivaylovgrad.

The film was shot during the autumn of 2018 in natural mountainous locations in the Eastern Rhodopes. Part of the original folk suits were collected from village houses.

Ivan Tonev is the DoP. He also produced the film through his company ARS Digital Studio with 200,000 EUR granted by the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The premiere of the film took place at the end of 2019 with theatrical release planned for 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film met its audience on 14 May 2021, and has had 14,000 admissions so far.

BTVStudios is the domestic distributor.

Production Information:

Producer:

ARS Digital Studio (Bulgaria)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Marius Kurkinsky

Scriptwriter: Emil Bonev

Co-scriptwriters: Marius Kurkinsky, Ivan Tonev

DoP: Ivan Tonev

Composer: Vladimir Djambazov

Cast: Marius Kurkinsky, Ana Papadopoulu, Viara Kolarova, Kamen Donev, Viktoria Koleva, Velislav Pavlov, Dimitar Nikolov, Sofiya Bobcheva, Dimitar Rachkov