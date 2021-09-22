FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: Humble

VARNA: Svetoslav Draganov’s debut feature Humble (aka Waterfall CEO) will screen in the main competition of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2021). The film is a Bulgarian/Romanian coproduction supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center .

Svetoslav Draganov, Bogomil Dimitrov and Nevena Borisova wrote the script, whose main character, 40-year-old documentary films director Vassil, is not pleased with his heretofore creative achievements. A delicate long-term project, exploring the relationship between a sensitive monk and his mother, little by little takes Vassil away from his family.

“With my documentaries, I've always struggled to reach the inner world of my characters. Humble gives me the opportunity to enter some unexplored spaces, trying to respect an ethical and moral approach the way Kieslowski did“, Draganov told FNE.

The cast mixes known professional actors like Hristo Petrov, Miroslava Gogovska, Maria Statulova and Boris Lukanov with non-professionals like Atanas Bachorski, Detelin Benchev and Zdravko Dragnev.

Svetoslav Draganov is producing through Cineaste Maudit Production in association with Katya Trichkova’s Contrast Films, and in coproduction with Romania’s Parada Film, the Romanian Television and Digital Cube. The budget is nearly 605,000 EUR. The project was developed at ScriptEast in 2017.

Draganov shot the film in March 2019 for 30 days mainly in Sofia, but also in some beautiful surroundings, including the unique Tarjishki monastery St. Ilia. “Draganov seeks utmost authenticity, but at the same time he is not afraid of personal stories and improvisations”, said coproducer Katya Trichkova.

The commercial release of the film will be scheduled in 2022.

Production information:

Producer:

Cineaste Maudit Production (Bulgaria)

Coproducers:

Contrast Films (Bulgaria)

Parada Film (Romania)

Romanian Television (Romania)

Digital Cube (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Svetoslav Draganov

Scriptwriters: Svetoslav Draganov, Bogomil Dimitrov, Nevena Borisova

DoP: Vesselin Hristov

Music: Boris Changarov, Sebastian Zsemlye

Cast: Hristo Petrov, Miroslava Gogovska, Yana Draganova, Atanas Bachorski, Sashka Bratanova, Detelin Benchev, Zdravko Dragnev, Maria Statulova, Boris Lukanov