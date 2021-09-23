FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: Women Do Cry

VARNA: Mina Mileva's and Vesela Kazakova’s sophomore feature Women Do Cry will screen in the main competition of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2021).The Bulgarian/French coproduction had its world premiere in the 2021 Cannes Un Certain Regard competition.

Golden Globe nominee Maria Bakalova, who became world famous for her off-beat performance in Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2020 comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, is part of the cast.

The script, co-written by Bilyana Kazakova, Vesela Kazakova and Mina Mileva, is inspired by a number of biographical facts from the uneasy relations between Katya, Bilyana and Vesela, the three Kazakovi sisters, after the death of their mother. Told through the stories of five women, the plot also refers to gender-based violence in Bulgaria.

According to Mileva and Kazakova, “the film affirms the power and the beauty of women, and its absurdity is sincere.”

Maria Bakalova, Ralitsa Stoyanova, Katia Kazakova, Bilyana Kazakova and Vesela Kazakova perform the women’ parts, while Iossif Surchadjiev plays the main male role. France’s Lionel Kopp and Bulgaria’s Dimitar Kostov are lensing.

Bulgaria’s Activist 38 and France’s Ici et La Productions coproduced the film with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center, Ile de France and Eurimages. ARTE France Cinema is also a coproducer.

In January 2020, Women Do Cry won the When East Meets West Film Center Serbia Development Award.

The domestic premiere of the film took place on 15 September 2021 in the frames of the 25th Sofia IFF autumn edition, at the Sofia Summer Fest open-air theatre.

Alexandra Films started its domestic distribution in the biggest theatres of the country on 17 September 2021.

mk2Films is handling the international sales.

Production Information:

Producers:

Activist 38 (Bulgaria)

Mina Mileva: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Vesela Kazakova: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Ici et La Productions (France)

ARTE France Cinema

Credits:

Directors: Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

Scriptwriters: Bilyana Kazakova, Mina Mileva, Vesela Kazakova

DoPs: Lionel Kopp, Dimitar Kostov

Music: Andy Cawton

Cast: Maria Bakalova, Ralitsa Stoyanova, Katia Kazakova, Bilyana Kazakova, Vesela Kazakova, Iossif Surchadjiev, Siana Georgieva, Rositca Gevrenova, Dobriela Popova, Diana Spasova, Dragomir Kostadinov, Yavor Kostov, Jerome Godfrey, Bilyana Seferova, Martin Noev, Kiril Miloushev