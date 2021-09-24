FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band

Scriptwriters Vanya Nikolova and Nelly Dimitrova inserted numerous comic situations in their original story about some forgotten musicians and their pop group Zhiguli, which was at the height of its fame in the 80s.
The main actors Phillip Avramov, Mihail Bilalov, Dimitar Rachkov, Paraskeva Djukelova, Gerasim Georgiev, Lilia Maraviglia and Irini Jambonas are very popular with the local audience.
The DoP Anton Bakarski is Bojinov’s regular collaborator. The composers Peter Dundakov and Georgi Georgiev wrote six original interpretations of rock pieces from the 80s.
Shooting took place for 20 days in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020 in Sofia and on the Black Sea coast.
The film was produced by Concept studio with the amount of 200,000 EUR from the Bulgarian National Film Center, with support from the Burgas Municipality and different local sponsors.
bTV Studios released the film domestically.
Production Information:
Producer:
Concept studio (Bulgaria)
Credits:
Director: Victor Bojinov
Scriptwriters: Vanya Nikolova, Nelly Dimitrova
DoP: Anton Bakarski
Music: Petar Dundakov, Georgi Georgiev
Cast: Mihail Bilalov, Irini Jambonas, Lilia Maraviglia, Dimitar Rachkov, Gerasim Georgiev – Gero, Fillip Avramov, Iliana Lazarova, Klimentina Fartzova, Paraskeva Djukelova, Maya Bejanska