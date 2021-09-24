FNE at Golden Rose National Film Festival 2021: The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band

VARNA: Victor Bojinov’s The Naked Truth about Zhiguli Band will screen in the main competition of the 39th Golden Rose National Film Festival (23 – 29 September 2021). This low budget musical comedy has had a record number of admissions since its theatrical release on 16 April 2021, and despite the reduced capacity of cinemas it has entered the Bulgarian Top 5 of the last 30 years.

Scriptwriters Vanya Nikolova and Nelly Dimitrova inserted numerous comic situations in their original story about some forgotten musicians and their pop group Zhiguli, which was at the height of its fame in the 80s.

The main actors Phillip Avramov, Mihail Bilalov, Dimitar Rachkov, Paraskeva Djukelova, Gerasim Georgiev, Lilia Maraviglia and Irini Jambonas are very popular with the local audience.

The DoP Anton Bakarski is Bojinov’s regular collaborator. The composers Peter Dundakov and Georgi Georgiev wrote six original interpretations of rock pieces from the 80s.

Shooting took place for 20 days in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020 in Sofia and on the Black Sea coast.

The film was produced by Concept studio with the amount of 200,000 EUR from the Bulgarian National Film Center, with support from the Burgas Municipality and different local sponsors.

bTV Studios released the film domestically.

Production Information:

Producer:

Concept studio (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Victor Bojinov

Scriptwriters: Vanya Nikolova, Nelly Dimitrova

DoP: Anton Bakarski

Music: Petar Dundakov, Georgi Georgiev

Cast: Mihail Bilalov, Irini Jambonas, Lilia Maraviglia, Dimitar Rachkov, Gerasim Georgiev – Gero, Fillip Avramov, Iliana Lazarova, Klimentina Fartzova, Paraskeva Djukelova, Maya Bejanska